Stella Australis offers three-, four- and seven-night cruises between Punta Arenas in Chile and Ushuaia in Argentina. The area in which it sails is full of names that capture the imagination -- Patagonia, Tierra del Fuego, the Strait of Magellan, the Beagle Channel -- and the ship calls in at or passes through all these spots. It also offers a unique opportunity to visit the southernmost tip of South America -- Cape Horn National Park.

The guides are outstanding and help bring the fascinating history of this part of the world alive through lectures and stories.

This is an expedition cruise, so do not expect live music, local entertainment or a casino onboard; the ship is not the star -- it's the landscape, the animals and the shore excursions that are the focus of the cruise. There's also no Wi-Fi onboard, nor a phone signal for much of the journey, which is either a blessing or a curse depending on whether you wish to be connected.

However, neither will you be roughing it: This is a fine ship, with good-sized cabins, lovely public rooms, excellent food and great service. Life onboard is convivial and is spent mainly getting ready for an expedition, listening to lectures, watching documentaries, eating, having a few drinks in the upstairs lounge or sleeping. You'll be assigned a table at the start of the cruise where you'll eat all your meals. There is a bar at the top of the ship, where lectures are held and documentaries screened.

Stella Australis cannot be billed as a hardcore expedition cruise -- this might be the southernmost tip of South America, but Antarctica it is not. The excursions are mainly gentle walks around flat islands (though there are options for more challenging outings). There are no wet landings (the crew kindly transport a metal gangplank ahead of the first passenger Zodiac), and the only tricky part is getting on and off the ship and stepping onto the Zodiacs in a swell. If you use a walking stick you should be able to participate. The ship typically offers at least one, and sometimes two, expeditions a day.

The highlights are the glaciers, the penguin colonies and the chance to spot dolphins (if you're lucky) and even orca (if you're very lucky). And, of course, the opportunity to visit the southernmost point of the earth, Cape Horn National Park.

But it's the ever-changing landscape and weather that you can watch from your picture window in your cabin or from the various lounges around the ship, that really gives you a sense of this extraordinary part of the world