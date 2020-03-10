  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Australia & New Zealand Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Great Ship

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Cruise2be246
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

In writing this review I am comparing with the other cruise lines I have been with. These include P&O, Princess and Marella formerly known as TUI (Thompson). I have to say I have never been on a bad cruise (14 so far) and I always wonder why people leave such low scores. Yes, I too have had issues on a ship but they have always resolved them with no stress. However, I have witnessed Mr and Mrs ...
Sail Date: February 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony

New Zealand cancelled cruise

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
GrumpyGrandpa
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Looked forward to this cruise as been on Radiance twice before. Easy boarding despite covid-19 issues. Just relaxing before sailing when Captain advised cruise cancelled due to NZ closing ports. Royal Caribbean were great. Really helpful and promised a full refund or 125% credit on cruise cost. Vessel was very clean, lots of people cleaning and wiping down everywhere we went to avoid the dreaded ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Enjoy Holland America

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Shonajane
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had our MiddLe Eastern cruise cancelled and thought that by sailing around our own New Zealand and Australia we would be fine. It was great, we managed to book another cruise for the return to Australia but sadly they cancelled that in the week we had as a stopover in Auckland. Understand the situation completely. The Noordam is perfect for size for us, love the crew, well presented ship with ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Dining experience

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Leen Vandenberg
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I have read a review by Msglodenhair and agree with most of her review of her on board experience, of the ship and the captain and crew. However prior to embarkation, I had attempted to register on the Celebrity email log on pages that my wife was Gluten intolerant and that she would need a Gluten free diet. Having cruised in the Princess and P & O lines, that was a simple option to highlight ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 12

First time Cruisers

Review for Golden Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
JillyGilly
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We cannot praise the Captain and staff of the Golden Princess enough! We have just returned from a 13 day cruise to New Zealand that was cut short by 4 days because of the current global crisis. During this uncertain time we were kept up to date at all times as the situation developed and were treated with the utmost respect. The food onboard was incredible and nothing was too much trouble for our ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Very impressed

Review for Golden Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Terri0
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I am really impressed with the way the Captain and crew of the Golden Princess responded to constantly-changing circumstances while we were on our New Zealand cruise. Our captain kept us up-to-date as much as he could with regular, friendly, well-explained announcements whenever new news or regulations came in. Although plans seemed to change daily, the focus was always on the well-being, comfort ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Brilliant Final cruise before coronavirus shut down!

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Rishigudka
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We flew from London to Auckland via Emirates. Everything ran as per schedule and we arrived in New Zealand 3 days prior to the cruise. It took about an hour or so to go through immigration and customs before leaving the airport. However apart from usual bag checks no other checks like temperature monitoring were being carried out at the airport. We were transferred to our central Auckland hotel ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Fremantle to Sydney 10th March 2020

Review for Sun Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
janisloraine
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Excellent trip all went well emergency entertainer added in Fremantle was a nice surprise. All fill in Acts were very good as were the large showtime shows in the Theatre. The waiters in the Marquis Restaurant & Horiizon Court buffet were attentive, helpful & friendly. The cabin staff also very good, kept the cabin very clean and stocked with fresh towels. The cabin had plenty of coat ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview

Wonderful crew, wonderful cruise

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Fran from Australia
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise at the last minute as we were booked to go on a cruise around Asia, which was cancelled due to port restrictions in Singapore and Hong Kong. We had not travelled with Celebrity at all prior to this cruise. I agree 100 percent with the two previous very positive reviews. The cruise was fantastic. It was a great way to see New Zealand. The ship was kept very clean ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Well done Captain Alex and team...an excellent cruise

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Msgoldenhair
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We flew from Sydney to Auckland via Air New Zealand and stayed three nights at the Sofitel property Grand Windsor in Queen St. We had breakfast included and there were plenty of restaurants and cafes nearby for lunches and dinners. The hotel was in a great location. Highly recommend day trip to Waiheke Island (and we would stay overnight when we visit NZ again). We travelled with another couple ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

