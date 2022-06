Review for Viking Octantis to Canada & New England

This was just the second cruise with this itinerary and we loved the ports and especially the included excursions (the best we've had on four Viking Cruises). Unfortunately a major glitch was the departure time listed in my documents from Toronto which was listed as 10pm, About 12 people arrived at the port just as the ship was sailing away at 8pm!! Some of them had air booked by Viking which ...