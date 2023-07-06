  • Write a Review
Pearl Mist Review

4.5 / 5.0
218 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Dori Saltzman
Contributor

Cruisers may find it a tad difficult to re-enter the "real" world after a cruise onboard Pearl Mist. Who couldn't quickly get used to the onboard chef preparing dishes exactly how you like, listening and learning from speakers in the ship's excellent enrichment program or having your room made up only moments after leaving?

The ship's small size – just 210 passengers - and intimate nature also receive high marks. (When we shared a stop in Bar Harbor with Holland America's 1,258 passengers Maasdam, most Pearl Mist passengers deemed that ship overwhelmingly large). Lively cocktail and meal-time conversations with new friends are an integral aspect of the Pearl Mist experience, and the small size means you quickly get to know almost everyone.

Pearl Mist is a great vehicle (pun intended) for anyone looking to reconnect with a spouse, friend, parents or siblings. There were several multigenerational groups onboard (mostly Boomer or Gen X children with their Boomer or senior parents).

But Pearl Mist is not for everyone. The leisurely onboard pace is sometimes too slow. Not everyone appreciates or needs time for a daily nap. And getting active is a challenge, even more so because the ship's limited fitness equipment is located outside making it unsuitable for use in inclement weather (that includes rain, wind, rough seas). It would be great if the line could scrap the Coral Lounge, as there are already two larger lounges and the library for those seeking quiet space, and relocate the fitness equipment there.

Some passengers also chafe against the limited choices offered, both for onboard entertainment and shore excursions in port. There is never more than one activity occurring at a time. This was especially tiresome when the cruise director took several hours out of our sailing on two occasions for future cruise bookings. Since he was busy, no social activity was provided.

Similarly, excursion choices are limited. In most ports, one excursion is offered. If you don't want to join that excursion, no alternatives are offered – not even for those ready to pay extra. And since these are small, sometimes off-the-beaten-path ports, finding alternatives on your own isn't always easy to do.

But such grievances are minor when considering the Pearl Mist experience as a whole. Generally speaking, the excellent service and dining, combined with the physical beauty of the itineraries (think Canadian Maritimes, Caribbean and Panama Canal locales), make for a satisfying one- to two-weeks onboard.

Pros

Intimate, port-intensive cruises with five-star service and food

Cons

Limited selection of onboard activities and shore excursions

Bottom Line

Choose this ship if you crave a slow pace and enjoy getting to know other people

About

Passengers: 210
Crew: 65
Passenger to Crew: 3.23:1
Launched: 2014

Fellow Passengers

Passengers onboard Pearl Mist skew older and hail primarily from the United States. The age range on a typical sailing falls primarily between 65 and 80 years of age, though don't be surprised to see a handful of younger or older passengers. On any given sailing you may also find Gen X adults with their parents. The bulk of the passengers come from the East Coast or Midwest, as well as other U.S. states, parts of Canada and occasionally overseas.

Pearl Mist Dress Code

The daytime dress code onboard Pearl Mist is resort casual, though many passengers change into a nicer outfit for dinner. For men, this may mean a sport shirt and slacks, while women tend to opt for slacks (or a nice skirt) and blouse, or a casual dress.

Pearl Mist Cruiser Reviews

Wonderful cruises!!!!

We would recommend the Pearl Mist to anyone who loves to be spoiled and is looking for an alternative to big ships. We cruised Canada and New England, Panama Canal, and Cuba with them.Read More
Oladybgood

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Small ship river comfort

Pearl Mist provided it. The good things about Pearl Mist: The staff. I cannot speak highly enough for the staff, top to bottom of the Pearl Mist.Read More
MEileenD

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

What a difference a couple of months makes!

We liked the fact that the Pearl Mist is a small ship, but even our mid-grade cabin was bigger than most every ocean-going state room we’ve been in.Read More
scandihoovian

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Finally setting sail

There was a Covid outbreak (Deck 3 was Covid Central I think) & at the crew handled it calmly & efficiently taking extra care of those who tested positive lacked for nothing even though they were quarantined.Nothing seemed to phase her even an extra unexpected day at sea.Read More
KaRajGio

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

