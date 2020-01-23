Tahiti to Hawaii inaugural cruise for this port and updated ship. They took up all passports and would not give back as stated till 6 days into cruise after visiting other countries. Forgot to load orange juice onto ship. No one knows anything. Told no daily puzzles or library area by ft desk. Wrong as a Multifunctional Room on top floor. Have canceled or changed over half of shore excursions ...
In wanting to explore the South Pacific and the islands, we chose the small ship, The Paul Gauguin. The service and information available to us in preparation for the trip was superb. Each phone call was extremely helpful and thorough. Even at the Airport in LA they had a very gracious representative who welcomed us and gave us information that would be helpful.
Once on the ship we were ...
This was our third RSSC cruise. Second time on the Mariner. The remaining cruise on Voyager. With the new controls on cruising we doubt that we will do a cruise again. So, having reflected, what have we learned?
1) Our first two cruises were with a concierge cabin. The third time was a penthouse suite. A huge difference that we really enjoyed.
2) its important to understand that pre and post ...
Have always wanted to see this part of the world. Paul Gauguin did it better than I could have imagined! The cruise ship was great, a little older, but clean and bright and had all the amenities needed. Small ship, less passengers, no long lines. Easy, efficient with their tenders to shore. Shore excursions were amazing. Crew members were spectacular! So kind and so accommodating. They ...
Over the top service always with a smile!
Wonderful, relaxed small ship atmosphere where you get to know the other 330 passengers onboard. We loved requesting a "table to share" in the evening to meet other folks. Fun nightly entertainment. The local Polynesians onboard with us the entire cruise to entertain and share with us about the culture were outstanding. Never a problem getting a ...
We are experienced cruisers and have tried a number of different cruise lines over many years. Overall, we enjoyed this cruise despite the disappointment of missing Raratonga due to the poor weather and conditions too dangerous to permit safe tendering. But the food was a huge disappointment and on the basis of that alone I do not expect we will ever choose Azamara again.
At the outset we ...
We chose this cruise because we were interested in seeing the South Pacific and New Zealand and the package deal we got included airfare, unlimited internet and trip insurance (important, as my husband and I are in our mid-60s). We missed our flight and the ship's sailing from Tahiti, so had to board in Bora Bora, the second port on the itinerary. Checking in was fast and efficient - everything ...
I wanted to experience Regent and I love the tropical waters.
This was a first class experience. The Dining is First Class - anything you can possibly imagine. The cocktails were only restricted by my waistline. Service is amazing. Our suite 1002 was lovely and spacious.
The shows were again first class. Great amazing dancers. Just wish it started at 9pm instead of 9.30.
I cant ...
Choose this cruise because it is Regent. Also the itinerary matched what we were looking for and the timing was great.
Great itinerary. The service on the ship was great. The food was great. The people were great. We will probably not cruise on the Navigator again unless the itinerary overcomes the lack of a forward observation lounge and the vibration and engine noise. I should mention that ...
The stern vibration is still an issue, especially coming into port early morning, good wake up call is how we managed it.
The cabins are basically the same, very comfortable and was kept very clean.
The wait staff, food and wine was excellent. There was not a meal we didn't enjoy, and we did the back to back, so even after a month of menus, Chief kept serving up a variety of choices. ...