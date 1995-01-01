Marche de Papeete: For local color, nothing beats the Marche de Papeete, Tahiti's main marketplace (located a block behind the waterfront). You can buy everything from flowers to fruit and fish, to crafts and gifts as well as snacks. (Corner of Rue Colette and Rue de 22 Septembre, Papeete; 40-43-67-15; open daily, Mondays 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday 4 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Museum of Tahiti and Her Islands: The Musee de Tahiti et des Iles (Museum of Tahiti and Her Islands) near Le Meridien Tahiti, is located on an area that was once a sacred religious site, known as a marae located in Punaauia, an area to the west of Papeete and considered part of the city's suburbs. The museum has displays about Polynesian history and exhibits of artefacts. The entrance fee is around 600 CFP (USD\$5.50) for permanent exhibits only, and a couple of hundred francs more if you also want to see the temporary exhibits. (PK 15, anti-clockwise, Punaauia; 40-54-84-35; open Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Cathedral of Notre Dame de Papeete: See beautiful stained glass and Polynesian symbols of culture in this Catholic cathedral, in the heart of the city, which was consecrated in 1875 and restored in 2005. (Avenue du Marechal Foch at Rue Jeanne d'Arc, Papeete.)

Tahiti Iti; The smaller section of the island is connected to the main island by an isthmus at the town of Taravao. It is lush, mountainous and verdant and a good option for a day's driving trip,. (Taravao is located at PK 54 clockwise.)

Temple Protestant de Paofai: A 10-minute walk from Papeete's Notre Dame Cathedral, the Protestant Church of Paofai, built in 1873, offers a different architectural style and is painted a light shade of pink. Women wear beautiful hats to Sunday morning services where the harmonised singing is beautiful to hear. (Boulevard Pomare, across the street from Jardins de Paofai, Papeete.)

Cascades de Faarumai: A short walk through a lush forest of bamboo, mape (Tahitian chestnut) trees and ferns leads to the first of three waterfalls in the Faarumai Valley near Papeno'o on Tahiti's north-east coast. Stand at the base of the 80-metre Vaimahuta waterfall to feel the warm mist on your face. The site is also known as The Three Waterfalls. (Between Papeno'o at PK 18 and Tiarei at PK 25 clockwise.)

The Wrecks: In Faa'a near the airport you can dive 'The Wrecks' and see colorful fish swim alongside a long-sunk 16-foot Cessna airplane and two boats. Just south near Paea are two more dive site wrecks: an airplane and an old schooner. (PK 5, Faa'a and PK 22, Paea anti-clockwise.)

Island of Moorea: If your ship isn't calling at Moorea, then pop over on the ferry to take a look. It's only a 30-minute ride away from Tahiti and a world apart. Snorkeling in the encircling lagoon makes for a delightful day trip. The Papeete ferry terminal is adjacent to the cruise terminal downtown. (Boulevard Pomare at Avenue du Chef Vairaatoa, Papeete.)

Olivier Breaud International Golf Course: This course is set in the Atimaono complex, once a sugarcane plantation with a rum factory attached. It welcomes players for the annual Tahiti International Open on the PGA circuit. (PK 35, Papara, anti-clockwise.)