Tahiti to Hawaii inaugural cruise for this port and updated ship. They took up all passports and would not give back as stated till 6 days into cruise after visiting other countries. Forgot to load orange juice onto ship. No one knows anything. Told no daily puzzles or library area by ft desk. Wrong as a Multifunctional Room on top floor. Have canceled or changed over half of shore excursions ...
This was our third RSSC cruise. Second time on the Mariner. The remaining cruise on Voyager. With the new controls on cruising we doubt that we will do a cruise again. So, having reflected, what have we learned?
1) Our first two cruises were with a concierge cabin. The third time was a penthouse suite. A huge difference that we really enjoyed.
2) its important to understand that pre and post ...
I wanted to experience Regent and I love the tropical waters.
This was a first class experience. The Dining is First Class - anything you can possibly imagine. The cocktails were only restricted by my waistline. Service is amazing. Our suite 1002 was lovely and spacious.
The shows were again first class. Great amazing dancers. Just wish it started at 9pm instead of 9.30.
I cant ...
Choose this cruise because it is Regent. Also the itinerary matched what we were looking for and the timing was great.
Great itinerary. The service on the ship was great. The food was great. The people were great. We will probably not cruise on the Navigator again unless the itinerary overcomes the lack of a forward observation lounge and the vibration and engine noise. I should mention that ...
The stern vibration is still an issue, especially coming into port early morning, good wake up call is how we managed it.
The cabins are basically the same, very comfortable and was kept very clean.
The wait staff, food and wine was excellent. There was not a meal we didn't enjoy, and we did the back to back, so even after a month of menus, Chief kept serving up a variety of choices. ...
I know the Regatta well so it was a pleasure to travel on the newly refurbished ship. Cabin 4056 in category C1 Deluxe outside seemed like it was in a good position so that was my choice for this cruise out of Papeete, Tahiti to Sydney, Australia. I have travelled in an assortment of different cabins and categories on Regatta in Alaska and the Mediterranean and it has been fine every time. ...
I am enjoying the cruise and observe many happy guests. The crew has been amazing and Corey Powell is doing a great job as Cruise Director. Very effective and a really nice guy! He and the entertainment staff did a great job on the "Showdown" performance. The crew work so hard to please all of the guests. The crew seems to be enjoying this Transoceanic cruise as well. Most of them work long ...
It is Day 14 of our 18 day cruise from Tahiti to Sydney. I am enjoying the cruise and observe many happy guests. The crew has been amazing and Corey Powell is doing a great job as cruise director. In addition to all of the standard announcements that he is required to give, he adds some humor and fun. A really nice guy as well! All of the crew work so hard to please all of the guests even ...
I have been cruising since I was a kid because my Mom loved crusing - so she started us off young! I took my son on his first cruise when he was 5 - and he said it was better than Disneyland! I must concur.
This particular cruise is really the only - and most civilized way to see the South Pacific - via Norwegian's island hopping cruise. You can fly from island to island - or take a private ...
Our bucket list included Tahiti / Fiji and this cruise included this and more ! Loved the South Pacific / French Polynesian ! People were friendly...went to some villages and the kids are always smiling and waving ! Great snorkeling and the bluest water ever (have been to the Caribbean and Hawaii). We thought the ship was very nice and the crew very friendly and nice (we like the smaller ...