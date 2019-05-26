  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Royal Caribbean Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

This is Geiranger Norway and my husband, myself and My Mom. If you can ever get to the Fjords in Norway please do. You won't regret it. Norway is the cleanest place I have ever been. Pristine! It is also the most gorgeous. The fjords are so amazing and the colour is so brilliant. Flam and Olden along with Geiranger were the top three stops.
The Effectors in the Main Theatre - the technology made the show so impressive
Studio B
Part of the upper pool deck
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
50 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 50 Royal Caribbean Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

Fabulous cruise to Norway

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Devon Deb
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Bit concerned about effects of Covid on cruising but apart from pre-covid tests everything was as experienced in previous cruises. Anthem is a nice ship with lots of different areas and plenty of seating around the ship. If you wanted to do a quiz etc it was best to arrive early to get a seat however. Entertainment was mostly good, especially in the Theatre. The Beatles tribute were very good ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Standards dropping

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
WilliamGStuart
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 7th Royal Caribbean cruise, and we chose this Russia and Scandinavia sailing because of both the cruise line and the itinerary. It was also our second sailing on Explorer of the Seas, so we have had prior experience with RCCL. Our overall impression (which we seemed to share with many fellow guests) was that standards had been allowed to drop by RCCL. Meals in the Sapphire ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

The Norwegian Fjords Cruise was beautiful.

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Pitupitucolorito
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary. The food in the Main Dining Room could be improved. I ordered Prawns and was given a shrimp dish and the shrimp still had the shell on. The entertainment was great, so was the Ice Show. I don't agree with comments made that cruisers we're not happy with the entertainment. The Barricade Boys were off the chart awesome. We certainly enjoyed ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Disappointing after many excellent previous cruises

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Daveyl778
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

After some amazing cruises with TUI and Royal Caribbean, we chose to do the Norwegian Fjords primarily for the scenery. Sad to say Gerainger aside we didn’t see too much of the Fjords and spent a lot of time on choppy sea. Trips further into the Fjords were available but at a price. The ship wasn’t clean at all. Many windows were filthy, and some of the public areas were extremely dusty. We ate ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

The Spectacular Norwegian Fjords

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
ranoutofcontinents
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This is one of my favorite parts of the world and traveling into the fjords was a treat. The bright days and white nights near the summer solstice is a great time to see the scenery. RCL has done this for a long time and with a lot of ships. Most things they have right, but some improvement is still possible. One example is the sail in to Geiranger, our first stop. The ride in is simply ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

A timely adventure and the cold wet weather didn't deter most of the passengers

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
bola50
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

always wanted to see the Norwegian coastline and this cruise did not disappoint. From the snow covered mountains to the hustle and bustle of Bergen - and RCI did a good job organising everything. we didn't have a drink package on this trip due to all the shore time and this worked well. Furthermore, the embarkation and back to back arrangements went well (nearly everything) the food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Our 1st experience - not our last!!

Review for Independence of the Seas to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
BTYLER1978
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We sailed onboard the ship for our 1st ever cruise on the Norway itinerary. We are in our early forties and always wanted to see the Fjords. Upon arrival at Southampton, the whole embarking process was flawless - having travelled by air very frequently over the years, we found the whole process easy, pleasant and was on the ship within 30 minutes of getting out of our car next to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Interior

Major Disappointment

Review for Independence of the Seas to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
John McNulty
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

For my wife and I this was our very first cruise. We went to the Norwegian Fjords aboard Independence of the Seas. We booked this cruise as we were told that it was a great trip and the Independence had, according to the Royal Caribbean brochure "been given a makeover from stern to bow". This is not true, parts of the ship may have been changed, BUT our room certainly had not seen any makeover. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Slightly Disappointed

Review for Independence of the Seas to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
latty17
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this cruise after seeing advertisements on board our last cruise which shown the ship sailing through all these fjords which looked fantastic. Highlight of the whole cruise was the port of Geranger which was fantastic to sail through to and really nice scenery once there. Regarding the ship, having cruised on this ship many times we thought the recent refurbishments were catering ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Superb entertainment and good food

Review for Independence of the Seas to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
ron.crowton
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

First time on Indi -We chose the cruise for Norway Fjords Itinerary and were expecting a cold experience which we got ! however no struggle to get a sun bed ! ,the City ports were grey and disappointing so make sure you organise your excursions before you go or you will just wander around towns drinking coffee in Starbucks . On a positive note I found all crew very helpful and friendly and I ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Find a cruise

Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews for Royal Caribbean Ships
Independence of the Seas Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews
Independence of the Seas Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews
Anthem of the Seas Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews
Serenade of the Seas Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews
Explorer of the Seas Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews
Navigator of the Seas Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent