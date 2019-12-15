  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2979 reviews
64 Awards
Allure of the Seas
View of room 8190 from the balcony door
View of room 8190 looking out at balcony
This is a view from our balcony as we were leaving Labadee (substituted for
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
1203 reviews
Ratings by category
Featured Review
We'll be back!!
"This cruise was to celebrate our 35th wedding anniversary. My husband had never been on a cruise and had no idea what to expect. I had cruised about 40 years ago with NCL and enjoyed it very much. Life happened..."Read More
beachlovers4 avatar

beachlovers4

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

1-10 of 1,203 Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Well worth the wait

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
shipmate13
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Friends asked us to join them on this cruise pre-covid. Was not sure it would even happen with all the other cruise cancellations however it went off without a hitch as they say and Royal Caribbean did not fail in making passengers feel safe during the 7 day trip. Embarkation was a breeze but had to show documentation 4 times before being allowed on board. All employees were super friendly ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

First Cruise during covid experience!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jvjordan
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

We were excited to go on a trip since we have been locked up since 2019 like most people. We were also pretty worried/ concerned with the surge in cases prior to our trip. here is a review on what to expect while you cruise during this pandemic. (the highlights and changes from your normal cruise) 1. Pre Cruise: Royal Caribbean was very active in sending reminders and updates with health ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite with Balcony

Great to be back!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
cruzgirl1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Starting with the boarding process: We all we assigned a time to be at the pier, once arriving we had to produce our negative Covid test and our vaccine cards. Once inside the terminal we were ask questions regarding our current health situation. Moved along very smooth.. Once on board the rooms were ready at 2 pm and we did the required muster drill (watch a 5 minute video in your ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Central Park View Balcony

We'll be back!!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
beachlovers4
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This cruise was to celebrate our 35th wedding anniversary. My husband had never been on a cruise and had no idea what to expect. I had cruised about 40 years ago with NCL and enjoyed it very much. Life happened and road trips were easier. I wanted to do something BIG for our anniversary and I talked hubby into this cruise. We're from San Diego, I wish RCI would put a ship in San Diego or Los ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great, but could have been better

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
michaelmills09
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

I will start off saying our cruise experience was really good. Overall, our party of 5 (4,25,26,54,55 y/o) all had a blast. We had two rooms and the service at our rooms was really good. Our head waiter (Joey) was great in the dining hall. A little shy, but slowly broke out of his shell. For the food, it left us wanting more. Some items were great! Some, not so much. We got a lot of over cooked ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Traveled with children

Best entertainment of all cruises.

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Lindy Jo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had been on this ship before. Although the ship carries 6000 plus passengers, It is not really a problem except for the elevators on the first day, and the pools on sea days. Our check in was done online previously, so we just walked onto the ship. We had the owners's suite which was spacious and had a whirlpool tub. But, there was a few surprises. I like the Coastal Kitchen for dinner, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite with Balcony

Family cruise

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
kitchener sailor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose Allure because this was a family cruise with 6 adults and 3 children. This was the 15th cruise for my wife and I. We have sailed with a variety of cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean. Pros Embarkation and disembarkation were smooth and worry free. Had expedited embarkation and it worked. We had three outside cabins on the 11th deck. Room steward opened up the balcony ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Traveled with children

Family pre-Christmas cruise

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
shannon_far_from_home
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Wanted to do a pre-Christmas cruise for the price and wanted to try a big ship.I still think Fort Lauderdale is too far away so it may be last time for this cruise port.So much we did not try.But loved Mama Mia and Oceanaria at the aqua theater..They were probably the best I have ever seen.I Iiked the ice show,blue planet,adult comedy show,and the love and marriage show a lot.As always the service ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Boardwalk View Balcony

Terrible service and unfriendly crew

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
nickb44
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We are loyal RC Platinum members. The Allure is a beautiful ship but the service and food is not up to RC standards as we have experienced on previous cruises. The crew appeared to just be going thru the motions without any enthusiasm. If you got in their way they would give you a dirty look and expect you to move rather than them moving for you. I have never experienced such terrible service ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

A Bah Humbug Crew

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Alisma
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Ports of Call: Coco Cay Nassau Cozumel Puerto Costa Maya This was first time doing a holiday cruise with Royal and my 2nd time on the Allure. The mood of the staff seemed a lot less friendly than my previous experience on Allure. It felt like the entire crew was just told no one was getting a Christmas bonus. Normally after you go to the bar a few times, they know your name, I ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

