Family and kids friendly. Adults / seniors book Celebrity. Windjammer buffet was awful. Poor selection, no salad bar, few deserts, quality of food poor at best at Windjammer. Food in the main dining room was very good, service & food selection in main dining room also very good. Cabin air conditioning was not cold & air was so dry in the cabin. Cruise director Ricky was an interesting character. ...
People who know me know that I’m very picky—and with good reason. I just know what I like. I’ve been on two Disney cruises and one Virgin Voyages trip, and they were great! Disney is still my #1. Anyway, this time, I decided to try Royal Caribbean on Allure of the Seas. We booked this cruise super last minute—Saturday evening for a Monday morning sailing—so maybe 36 hours before departure. The ...
My first cruise I booked a great deal on the Allure of the Seas. I choose the grand suire because it was only slightly more expensive than the junior suite yet afforded us the suite life benefits. I am glad I took the plunge because the suite lounge, coastal kitchen, VIP embankment, disembarkment and large cabin size made it worth the cost. I would have liked to be able to book restaurant ...
This was our first time on Royal Caribbean, we have sailed on carnival before and so that was what we knew. The check in process was great being all digital vs paper on carnival. The ship for it’s age is beautiful but you can tell it needs an update. No water slides or dry slides like the other oasis ships, but still plenty to keep you busy. We stayed in room with a family of 5 and it was tight, ...
We went from Miami to the Bahamas on October 18 2024 with Allure of the seas
the ship was over crowded, we had longs waits almost everywhere include for food.
we had to wait for place in the Jacuzzi and there where no free place to sit down around the pools.
what make it even worse is that they canceled the day on Coco-cay and the cancel the Jumping show 2 minutes before it was suppose to ...
Amazing cruise. The attention super profesional and friendly. My assistant from cabinet Mr Carlton were impressed by his kindness and dedication to his work, always attentive to what we needed and guiding us when we were lost. I recommend Allure of the seas 100%. The installations with the impresively luxury. The food was very varied and delicious. All the facilities were very nice and tasteful. ...
Overall, we had a great cruise with family.
Cabin Aquatheatre suite on 11th floor. We had 14330 on Harmony 7 years ago and I was disappointed with the balcony view of the theatre so this time I got the 11th deck so we could all watch it. Be warned, the 11th deck suite is smaller. You really are paying for the balcony space. The bathroom and closet area is much smaller. So depending on what you ...
We had an awesome time
Great staff
Delicious food
Would definitely recommend it. Everyone was very helpful, Very knowledgeable , very friendly
Awesome shows . Great view from our cabin .
I would definitely go again . Something for everyone to do . Casino open all hours
Clubs , music for everyone. Great breakfast
Coffee in the afternoon for a pick up snack .
The ...
So we just did Allure of the Seas. Ok if you have children but not for the couples so much. The club was good for the 18 to 25 crowd. The room smaller than we are used to but ok. The AC was not cold. It was hot at night. We had them fix it. They were nice but unfortunately it was temporary. They had a door hanger for room service breakfast but unfortunately 2 of the 3 days they never delivered ...
Great experience but overcrowded felt like we were overbooked.
Pools and dining and even cococay extremely crowded. Left me wanting to leave the island early due to space in the pool being crazy busy
Dining the food was great and service excellent. Halal option was great and a bug positive.
Kids clubs and teen activities great to keep kids happy and make new friends. However the teen ...