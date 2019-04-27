Cruise was a major disappointment for us. I understand that NCL can not control the weather ( we had high seas, 40-60 knot winds, and temps between 40-60F for 10 of the 12 days). Where NCL failed was in the maintenance of the ship. The ship is worn and tired, worn carpets, worn mattresses, and the common areas just plain old worn out ( we actually saw a light fixture on the pool deck held on ...
Our first Trans-Atlantic cruise was an amazing and pleasurable experience! Having read some negative comments prior to the cruise about the NCL Epic and her crew, we have to say that we experienced none of those. Our ship was 90+% full, yet for the most part, it never felt that way. Sure, you're going to wait in line for things (bar/meals/shows), but nothing extensive. We've been on several ...
I am surprised by how bad the food is and the ship is dirty. The staff are good but seemed to be trained not to give bigger than a child serving for the Buffett. The prime rib a few nights ago turned out to be a few bites of beef. They cut such small bite size pieces I felt bad for the carver. Awful. Just ruined a good prime rib why bother?? This will be my last cruise on Carnival. I really used ...
Background: We had not sailed on Royal Caribbean since before the Covid shutdown (2019) and still had a NextCruise from a cancelled Majesty OTS sailing in 2021. So after a pause in sailing with RCCL, we booked this quick cruise from our homeport here in FL.
We arrived at the pier at our prescribed boarding time and were checked in without any problem but with no recognition of being Crown & ...
Overall, very good transatlantic cruise, seas were light to moderate and the weather was generally in the 70s. Embarkation and debarking were both quick and smooth.
Would like to congratulate NCL for providing a bridge instructor and director for the sea days, Cheryl was excellent.
Also NCL provided a pickle ball court for two hours on most sea days, good fun, thanks to Lisa and ...
We had never done a trans Atlantic and it won't be out last. Seas were calm and blue the entire trip. We chose this due to the many sea days and access to several unusual ports.
A travel partner had relatives immigrate from Madeira and I have family to visit in Seville. Then add on Malaga, Cartagena, Palma, Barcelona and oops forgot Delgato! We had a marvelous lady give us advice about the ...
Our first time in Haven on Transatlantic Cruise this April 2019. We had such high expectations based on everything I had read. Took two days until we met our Butler - were we supposed to track him down? Snacks we preordered before the cruise were never delivered.
Did not prebook anything - was told to wait and let the Concierge do it. Finally met him on 2nd day and got 2nd choice on 3 of the ...
I was celebrating a big birthday in April and our wedding anniversary in May so we decided to do something different - we usually do golfing vacations or visit family back in the U.K. So, we chose a 15 day cruise from Port Canaveral finishing in Barcelona. I did extensive research and also found the Roll Call on Cruise Critic invaluable as other passengers had great information to share. There ...
Great opportunity to experience travel through the ocean getting to Portugal Islands, and Spain. Unbelievable the variety of food.
Wonderful Crew each of them very friendly, helpful and educated.
Good teamwork of the boys and girls from the restaurants to the stateroom, without them there would not be so much success.
Surprisingly the cleanliness throughout the boat is the main ...
A transatlantic cruise is on my husband’s bucket list and this timeframe and ports worked for us.
I provid more detail below in the cabin review section as I did not realize I was to place it here. PLEASE SEE THIS SECTION FOR SPECIFIC DETAILS
Cabin - good, no lounger on balcony
Food - poor
Service - mixed, from poor to good
Shows - excellent
Ship layout - Fair, swimming pools ...