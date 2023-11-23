  • Newsletter
P&O Spain Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: Sagar Acharya
Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
744 reviews

1-10 of 744 P&O Spain Cruise Reviews

First Cruise

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Azura

Cockney-rebel
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I thought the ship was wonderful.however the entertainment on board left a sour taste in my mouth, they have their own onboard busker, who was rubbish to be fair, Frankie was a good singer, but the Triptonic group i was not impressed with. Our Cabin was outside with a window which i was impressed with, as the size is decent as well, and the walk in wardrobe was a great idea, all ships should have ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

All aboard the SS Norovirus for Christmas

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Ventura

Andy E
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We have just returned from Cruise N336 which was the 2023 Christmas Cruise to the Canary Islands with P&O Cruises aboard the MV Ventura where we had a Suite, one of the best rooms on the ship. Unless things change however, has been our last cruise with P&O. Prices are increasing at a rapid rate yet there are constantly cutting services, they are no longer value for money or premium. ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

budget cruise

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Ventura

sapearcehotmail.co.uk
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Had cruised on Ventura pre covid and 10 plus other cruises, reasonable standard not wow but ok . Now its standards have fallen so far, cost cutting to the bones ferry companies provide better. Cabin cleaned bed made if requested with card in lock once a day no turn down.,Bathroom no apparent cleaning as nothing ever moved mould in tiles grout coming out..Lack of vegetables on board asked for ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Another Great Cruise

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Iona

JandJJ
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is our 4th time on Iona and once again a good experience. We had not done a Christmas cruise before and we were a little unsure but there was nothing to worry about. The organisation for Christmas dinner was perfect as was the meal itself. Just as the meal selections in the various restaurants throughout the trip were. We do not tend to go to Horizons very often but there seemed to be plenty ...
Sail Date: December 2023

1st time cruising

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Azura

Jasnik
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Booked a balcony cabin for a trip around the Canaries and up to Madeira fly cruise reasonably well organised. The balcony cabin was spacious, but sadly showing its age over the seven days. The steward Teo was excellent keeping the cabin immaculate. The buffet fared much better food was hot and plentiful with courteous and pleasant staff, but at times it was the rugby scrum. We were ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Better Than Expected From P&O

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

Sussex Duo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this pre- Christmas cruise to Portugal and Spain because it was as cheap as a B&B and we were missing the sunshine. From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time. The crew were good and the entertainment was acceptable but it was evident that P&O had "cut everything to the bone". In particular, the food was ...
Sail Date: December 2023

A very average cruise made worse

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

Mrsnaive
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Beware of the spa! 2 treatments booked and paid for before joining the ship. During one treatment, the assistant said one aspect had been booked but I could have all 3 if I wished. No additional price was mentioned. Before leaving they apologised and said they'd made an error by adding the whole cost to my onboard account when I'd prepaid, and they'd need to reset my account, and needed a ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Competitive price, average, or below in every other aspect

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Azura

lifetime cruise fanatic
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Booked a balcony cabin for a trip around the canaries and up to Madeira fly cruise reasonably well organised apart from a booking for two people and a flight for only one. As this was a fly cruise booked directly with P and O it was only through my diligence that I spotted the error, four hours on the phone, trying to get through to sort very apologetic, but nothing else in response. The balcony ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Time to change

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

Off to pastures new
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I chose to go on this cruise for many reasons. Having sailed on Ventura several times the level of standards have dropped significantly. Entertainment wasn't too good with the exception of the Four Harps, Ben Kearsley and Morecambe and Wise tribute. The comedians were mediocre. The headliners same old with the exception of The Christmas show. So many things have been taken away from ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Decline of P&O

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

tykeexpat
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Having cruised many times ith P&O we were appalled at the fall in standards. The quality, eating habits, behaviour and particularly the dress of many passengers was dreadful. On ' strictly' formal nights, passengers were allowed into the Cinnamon Restaurant iny any old attire, One man, jacketless was allowed in in just a shirt and trousers. It was even worse in the Waterside self service ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Spain Cruise Reviews for P&O Cruises Ships
Iona Spain Cruise Reviews
