I thought the ship was wonderful.however the entertainment on board left a sour taste in my mouth, they have their own onboard busker, who was rubbish to be fair, Frankie was a good singer, but the Triptonic group i was not impressed with. Our Cabin was outside with a window which i was impressed with, as the size is decent as well, and the walk in wardrobe was a great idea, all ships should have ...
We have just returned from Cruise N336 which was the 2023 Christmas Cruise to the Canary Islands
with P&O Cruises aboard the MV Ventura where we had a Suite, one of the best rooms on the ship.
Unless things change however, has been our last cruise with P&O.
Prices are increasing at a rapid rate yet there are constantly cutting services, they are no longer value
for money or premium. ...
Had cruised on Ventura pre covid and 10 plus other cruises, reasonable standard not wow but ok . Now its standards have fallen so far, cost cutting to the bones ferry companies provide better. Cabin cleaned bed made if requested with card in lock once a day no turn down.,Bathroom no apparent cleaning as nothing ever moved mould in tiles grout coming out..Lack of vegetables on board asked for ...
This is our 4th time on Iona and once again a good experience. We had not done a Christmas cruise before and we were a little unsure but there was nothing to worry about. The organisation for Christmas dinner was perfect as was the meal itself. Just as the meal selections in the various restaurants throughout the trip were. We do not tend to go to Horizons very often but there seemed to be plenty ...
Booked a balcony cabin for a trip around the Canaries and up to Madeira fly cruise reasonably well organised.
The balcony cabin was spacious, but sadly showing its age over the seven days. The steward Teo was excellent keeping the cabin immaculate.
The buffet fared much better food was hot and plentiful with courteous and pleasant staff, but at times it was the rugby scrum. We were ...
We booked this pre- Christmas cruise to Portugal and Spain because it was as cheap as a B&B and we were missing the sunshine. From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time. The crew were good and the entertainment was acceptable but it was evident that P&O had "cut everything to the bone". In particular, the food was ...
Beware of the spa! 2 treatments booked and paid for before joining the ship. During one treatment, the assistant said one aspect had been booked but I could have all 3 if I wished. No additional price was mentioned. Before leaving they apologised and said they'd made an error by adding the whole cost to my onboard account when I'd prepaid, and they'd need to reset my account, and needed a ...
Booked a balcony cabin for a trip around the canaries and up to Madeira fly cruise reasonably well organised apart from a booking for two people and a flight for only one. As this was a fly cruise booked directly with P and O it was only through my diligence that I spotted the error, four hours on the phone, trying to get through to sort very apologetic, but nothing else in response. The balcony ...
I chose to go on this cruise for many reasons.
Having sailed on Ventura several times the level of standards have dropped significantly. Entertainment wasn't too good with the exception of the Four Harps, Ben Kearsley and Morecambe and Wise tribute. The comedians were mediocre. The headliners same old with the exception of The Christmas show.
So many things have been taken away from ...
Having cruised many times ith P&O we were appalled at the fall in standards. The quality, eating habits, behaviour and particularly the dress of many passengers was dreadful. On ' strictly' formal nights, passengers were allowed into the Cinnamon Restaurant iny any old attire, One man, jacketless was allowed in in just a shirt and trousers. It was even worse in the Waterside self service ...