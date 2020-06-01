Australia and New Zealand had been on my bucket list forever. I decided to upgrade my cruise experience and take this trip on Oceania. The cruise was a disappointment. It started when we came to board and we’re told we had to vivid test even though we had gotten an email 2 weeks earlier that we did not have to test. Mass confusion for the next three hours. The bathroom in the cabin was tiny. ...
My husband and I chose this cruise because of the itinerary and our past experience with the vegetarian food on Oceania. We have only sailed on the larger Oceania ships - this was our first time on one of their smaller ships. We could not have been more disappointed in the food quality and selection. The limited number of options were vegetables that were either fried, soaked in oil or in a ...
Our cruise was wonderful and though the ship had challenges out of their control (previous cruise had GI case and then, on board more GI cases) which necessitated a deep clean before embarking which delayed everyone in Sydney and then strict Code Red Level 2 protocols until the GI cases abated though they continued sanitizing and started taking temperatures half-way in NZ due to increase threat of ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary and the standard of care afforded by Oceania.
We really enjoyed this cruise. The passengers were younger than anticipated; we met many interesting people. All the staff were exceptional: professional, polite, competent. The food and food venue choices were varied and many. I do feel the desserts were not up to what we experienced on the Marina ...
This was second of 2 back to back cruises on same ship. I chose the itinerary because I wanted to see both Australia and New Zealand, plus Bali, so the two cruises we took appeared to be a great fit. We are Oceania regulars, with (now) 14 cruises on Oceania, I think 4 on Viking Ocean (loved also, but it's a little more expensive in my opinion), and 3 on Princess/Celebrity (didn't care for). I ...
Billed as hi end luxury to Aus & NZ with exciting stops.
Was average cruise but 3-4 times what it was worth. Very dissapointed with kangaroos &koalas tour, few kang in trees, two koalas - do not go on morning tour.
Gratuities not inc for drinks -18%!
We were sick on board & charged fortune for what seemed excessive treatment for flu & bronchitis. Profit center charges.
Food in cabin ...
Oceania admits they charge more because they offer SIZE, SERVICE, and PORTS. All we got on this cruise was Size. Our renovated cabin had a large depression in the floor next to the bed that was a major tripping hazard. Housekeeping said it had been reported but management chose not to fix it. We asked for a different cabin and had to keep asking and eventually we were given a different cabin ...
Just as introduction: I like Oceania's smaller ships a little bit better than their bigger ones, but mostly we choose by itinerary. We're Oceania regulars, but occasionally cruise on Viking Ocean, which we also love. We've also cruised about 4 times on other ships. We were happy to find that Oceania's quality had not gone down in the year plus it had been since we had last cruised. The ...
5th sailing with Oceania..love the staff, sizes of their ships and the itineraries. We have been on the Nautica and Marina as well. Both very nice ships with equally wonderful staff and service. More specialty restaurants on the Marina because it is a bigger ship. Always find the staff to be responsive to our needs...even to the point of searching for jello for room service when one of us had an ...
I paid over $14,000 for a solo stateroom for a 31 days luxury cruise. OCI's confirmation brochure informed that an automatic 18% gratuities would be added to my account. I called the cruise planner stating that gratuity paying is my prerogative, not OCI's. He stated that I must inform the Purser on board. I did so after embarkation. Even then "automatic gratuity" charge appeared on every charge ...