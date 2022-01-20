  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Saga Cruises Cruise Reviews

The Club, speciality restaurant.
Lido and main pool.
Britannia lounge.
Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
45 reviews

1-10 of 45 Saga Cruises Cruise Reviews

Threatened to call security for moving a chair!

Review for Spirit of Adventure to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
LadyGX
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

In fairness the cabins & waiting staff have been wonderful, however our dreadful experience occurred in the Britannia Lounge when our party of six tried to move a chair - the young lady Hostess (Ms P) stormed over to our table and was most aggressive saying we couldn’t sit together and then went to call security, we had very politely tried to explain we were allowed to seat together as a group of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

First time cruising with saga

Review for Spirit of Adventure to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Genisis
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise line mainly for the newness of the ship the small ship ,which we prefer the home pick up and return and all inclusive. Very smooth pick up very slick covid testing both lateral flow and PCR . Living near the port we were not picked up until late and didn't get to our cabin until 4.45 pm. At 5pm life boat drill happened and by time we had unpacked it was gone 6.30pm So ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Prisoner Cell Block H

Review for Spirit of Adventure to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Bazwad
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Hoping this was going to be the “Trip of a Lifetime” we were bitterly disappointed right from the start, a three quarter of an hour wait in a queue to be covid tested at the docks was a little frustrating to say the least. The staff at the port refused to carry my wife’s Dress Carrier stating that they might “damage it’ Once we were in the cabin which was very acceptable we decided to explore the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

DISAPPOINTING

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Euromum
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We booked this Cruise on the 25 January 2022 as a special birthday celebration which included visiting Sicily and Sardinia the highlights for us. We paid the total, but confirmation of my Travel Insurance was not included until we heard from the Insurance Department. We did receive a call from Saga and gave the requested information. We were told we would be contacted from another colleague. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

A cruise to nowhere

Review for Spirit of Adventure to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Rekabnna
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were really looking forward to this cruise and actually changed cruise line to travel with SAGA as we had loved SPIRIT OF DISCOVERY last year. Sadly, had a couple of passengers isolating from a back to back cruise to Norway just prior to embarkation. Those cases increased rapidly after sailing despite very tight testing and isolation protocols on board. We left the Azores, hopeful that numbers ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Searched for and saw the Northern Lights

Review for Spirit of Adventure to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
uklcsr
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We really enjoyed this cruise up the coast of Norway to see the Northern Lights. The ship was very luxurious and the facilities wonderful. We felt very looked after. The cabin was excellent and the cabin support crew very helpful and kind The trips we took went very well including dog sledding(in Alta) and visiting the Polar Park in Narvik. Really enjoyed the speciality restaurants especially ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Spirit of Adventure - twinned with Colditz

Review for Spirit of Adventure to Europe - All

User Avatar
Carlisle Kid
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After driving several times around the Southampton Cruise Terminal car parks to be Covid tested, we finally arrived at check-in. Thereafter, we were treated not as adults capable of making our own decisions on acceptable levels of risk, but as naughty 5-year-olds unable to function without orders or correction. We had entered a regime of mandatory (and strictly enforced) face mask wearing in all ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

First and last cruise with Saga

Review for Spirit of Adventure to Europe - All

User Avatar
awayalot
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Picked up from house by taxi and on arrival at Southampton had covid test in car and on result proceeded to ship. After check-in we were taken to our cabin which was great with loads of storage space. The only downside was the wardrobe which was too narrow making it difficult to access clothes especially on right side. The first few days we had to wear masks in all public places which we expected, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Well organised cruise in a beautiful ship, but room for improvement

Review for Spirit of Adventure to Canary Islands

User Avatar
troutfish
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We decided on this cruise just two months before the sailing as we really needed to get away for a break and warmer weather. The no flying, all inclusive, discounted price and especially Saga's Covid protocols to protect passengers and crew were all factors in this decision. Pick up and embarkation process faultless. We were picked up on time, taken to the port. Lateral flow tested and PCR ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

A welcome escape from home and winter but a bit unadventurous

Review for Spirit of Adventure to Canary Islands

User Avatar
sleepingcat
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Our first cruise with Saga, during which we clocked up our 100th day of cruising experience. The ship S of A has been at sea for less than a year and is the most modern ship we have been on. Everything is spick and span and everything works as it should. Best wifi and TV we’ve ever had on a ship. It is comfortable and spacious. However a lot of the furniture has been chosen by designers ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

