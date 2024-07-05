Had many cruises with Saga so booked the Christmas one on Dec 2024. Our usual deluxe cabin was noisy at night when at sea. Did not point it out as maintenance does not work in the middle of the night when the banging started. It was cabin on deck 8. Pointed this out to Saga on our return. 30 day cruise was too long even though we were busy doing activities albeit the same ones each day. We ...
Having enjoyed our first Saga Christmas cruise to the Canaries in Dec 2023 we took advantage of their early booking system to book one of only two Standard Adapted rooms for a wheelchair user. We were shocked to discover in 2023 that our Deluxe Adapted room was **exactly** the same in size and detail as the Standard Adapted and because we booked later had to pay £thousands more for no gain.
We ...
Some friends wanted to do a cruise for the first time so we offered to sail with them which worked very well for all four of us.
The cruise set off from Portsmouth on a lovely autumn day but the following three days sailing direct to Funchal had pretty bad weather sadly. This is a good test for any ship as it nearly everyone is inside the ship all day. The Living Room is very busy on these ...
let me begin by saying that the service on this ship was absolutely fabulous the crew from the captain downwards are the best we have had, they really go out of their way not only on this ship, but also Adventure. ..since covid, we have only cruised with Saga( 5 times ) the room service ,which we used a lot on this cruise, was very very good. The cabin we had this time was a standard cabin not ...
As it was my wife's birthday we decided to do this cruise to celebrate. We'd been to all the other ports before but have never been to Bordeaux. We had had to cancel a river cruise in the past owing to a sudden SNCF strike and the impossibility of finding an alternative flight to the city. The ship did a great deal to help us celebrate without us asking for anything - on the day the cabin was ...
We seemed to be at the younger end of the age scale in our early/mid 60s. The majority of passengers were probably late 70s/early 80s. We had numerous chats to lovely people of all ages but somehow felt a little conspicuous at times on board. The cabin was spacious, a massive 6ft bed consisting of 2 zipped singles; you would almost need a beacon to find your partner!! The wardrobe was taken up ...
A bit put off as we had to travel to Dover but the transfer was smooth and trouble free. Easy embarcation and in time for some lunch. When we came back to our cabin our cases were there. The cabin was a reasonable size and super clean. We have sailed on this ship before so knew what to expect. As before the crew were lovely and could not do enough for you. Our first dinner was in the main dining ...
OK, it does influence a cruise when you get upgraded to a suite and the weather for 99% of the cruise is wonderful blue skies and stonking sunshine! but putting that aside, our cruise on Discovery was as near perfect as you could get! Can't fault a thing. It was as great, enjoyable and as much fun as our first cruise with Sage on Adventure last year.
The crew were first class, the food ...
A better cruise than my first experience. I was undecided about Saga - the service, particularly F&B was sloppy, the officers stand-offish and the Cruise Director better suited to Butlins on the rare occasions he put in an appearance.
My latest holiday, also to Norway on SoD was much better. Clearly, the F&B team have received training and seemed happier. The crew went out of their way to ...
A taster cruise for my wife and I ... first time cruisers. We wer picked up by taxi at the Saga arranged time of 2.30pm, boarded at Dover to be told by the check in assistant " shame you have just missed lunch". Not a great welcome. We were not aware that we could have boarded at 12 noon. Only Saga know why they booked transport at a time that we missed lunch.
We were pre-booked into the ...