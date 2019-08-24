Well, just got back. 5/22/2022 A lot of good things to say and some not so good. I will start with the good. No masks required on the ship. Your choice. However you were required to wear them at Freeport. The ship itself was really nice. The outside looked really inviting. Lots of new. On outside and the inside. PVC inserts in all the windows so they all look new. In the public areas they had draw ...
I just really have always wanted to take an Alaskan cruise. The Coral Princess in September was a wonderful experience. The crowds were smaller and the weather was just about perfect. There was not a mosquito to be found. The shore excursions were first rate. The stops in Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway offered a variety of experiences. There was plenty of time for shopping and exploring even with ...
We picked this cruise line because of what we had heard from others and that they are one of only two lines allowed into Glacier Bay which was a must see for us. The ship is beautiful, never felt crowded even with 3000 guests onboard. The staff is incredible and if you get a change to use the Spa you should splurge for it. The room was excellent and bigger than I thought it would be. The spa ...
*Hour wait to get on ship in Whittier, poorly organized
*Rooms at McKinley & Denali were like camping or hunting
*Hotel Captain Cook was excellent and restaurants were superb
*Salmon Berry Tours is excellent in Anchorage
*Train ride to Whittier was long, be prepared. No water for purchase
*Excursion issues in two cities:
Train in front of us derailed for the White Pass Scenic ...
We enjoyed the destination and staff, but there are any number of areas that need to be improved. Entertainment, food quality and the land cruise portion come to mind. However, the glaciers and landmass so spectacular its difficult not to be in awe - so definitely visit Alaska.
The land portion was spectacular in terms of the natural beauty (and we hit the perfect time for fall leaf color). ...
We have been on about 15 cruises, last one 15 years ago. We have been all over the Caribbean, Mexican Rivera a number of times. Been through the Panama Canal, New Zealand and Australia. First cruise I have been on were I was charged for a soda. First cruise I have been on were they wanted to charge me $40 per person per day to look off the stern of the ship. Charged $29 per day service charge ...
We had 2 stateroom cabins with Balconies on the ALOHA DECK
A127 & A129. The had a connecting door inside and connecting outside Balconies doors. Cyrus was our steward and took exceptional care of us. We boarded Whittier. Headed to Hubbard Glacier to Glacier Bay National park. AWESOME!!! Next...Scagway where we did Yukon Expedition and white pass scenic railway Excursion... .AWESOME! A must ...
We used a Princess motor coach transfer from Anchorage to Whittier and it was very efficient. By completing the Ocean Ready process before we left home, the Embarking was super easy. The services once we boarded and before we left port were plentiful.
Our cabin with balcony was plenty big for the two of us. It had a desk and small sofa with the queen size bed. Bathroom was always kept ...
My wife and I were on the Referenced sailing from Anchorage to Vancouver. While the amenities and service were ok, the itinerary compared to the marketing materials were very deceiving. We were looking forward to our first cruise vacation but came away very disappointed. Princess hasn't had the courtesy to respond to this issue I presented to them in writing (Princess if you are out ...
The food was ok . The state room was outstanding but it was a upgrade suite . The ship was very big very nice very clean . Staff was very friendly and the food was average at best except in the specialty restaurants it was outstanding .
The entertainment on board the ship was very good especially the comedian who we saw two times he was awesome AJ if he was ever around my area I ...