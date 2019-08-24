  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Whittier Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
414 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 414 Whittier Cruise Reviews

A nice cruise

Review for Margaritaville at Sea Paradise to Bahamas

User Avatar
ALWAYS CRUZIN
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Well, just got back. 5/22/2022 A lot of good things to say and some not so good. I will start with the good. No masks required on the ship. Your choice. However you were required to wear them at Freeport. The ship itself was really nice. The outside looked really inviting. Lots of new. On outside and the inside. PVC inserts in all the windows so they all look new. In the public areas they had draw ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Princess Rules Alaska

Review for Coral Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
lulubeach
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I just really have always wanted to take an Alaskan cruise. The Coral Princess in September was a wonderful experience. The crowds were smaller and the weather was just about perfect. There was not a mosquito to be found. The shore excursions were first rate. The stops in Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway offered a variety of experiences. There was plenty of time for shopping and exploring even with ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Beautiful Alaska Journey

Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
gutzz80
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We picked this cruise line because of what we had heard from others and that they are one of only two lines allowed into Glacier Bay which was a must see for us. The ship is beautiful, never felt crowded even with 3000 guests onboard. The staff is incredible and if you get a change to use the Spa you should splurge for it. The room was excellent and bigger than I thought it would be. The spa ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Princess can do better

Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Sharman22
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

*Hour wait to get on ship in Whittier, poorly organized *Rooms at McKinley & Denali were like camping or hunting *Hotel Captain Cook was excellent and restaurants were superb *Salmon Berry Tours is excellent in Anchorage *Train ride to Whittier was long, be prepared. No water for purchase *Excursion issues in two cities: Train in front of us derailed for the White Pass Scenic ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Royal Princess - Alaska is amazing, Princess can do better

Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
dmphillips
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We enjoyed the destination and staff, but there are any number of areas that need to be improved. Entertainment, food quality and the land cruise portion come to mind. However, the glaciers and landmass so spectacular its difficult not to be in awe - so definitely visit Alaska. The land portion was spectacular in terms of the natural beauty (and we hit the perfect time for fall leaf color). ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

The money grab

Review for Island Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Butchie B
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on about 15 cruises, last one 15 years ago. We have been all over the Caribbean, Mexican Rivera a number of times. Been through the Panama Canal, New Zealand and Australia. First cruise I have been on were I was charged for a soda. First cruise I have been on were they wanted to charge me $40 per person per day to look off the stern of the ship. Charged $29 per day service charge ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

FABULOUS!

Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
diva348
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had 2 stateroom cabins with Balconies on the ALOHA DECK A127 & A129. The had a connecting door inside and connecting outside Balconies doors. Cyrus was our steward and took exceptional care of us. We boarded Whittier. Headed to Hubbard Glacier to Glacier Bay National park. AWESOME!!! Next...Scagway where we did Yukon Expedition and white pass scenic railway Excursion... .AWESOME! A must ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Not usually a cruiser, but loved this cruise

Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
kaz1000
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We used a Princess motor coach transfer from Anchorage to Whittier and it was very efficient. By completing the Ocean Ready process before we left home, the Embarking was super easy. The services once we boarded and before we left port were plentiful. Our cabin with balcony was plenty big for the two of us. It had a desk and small sofa with the queen size bed. Bathroom was always kept ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Very Deceptive advertising of Route - Don't sail this ship to Alaska

Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
crocus1
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My wife and I were on the Referenced sailing from Anchorage to Vancouver. While the amenities and service were ok, the itinerary compared to the marketing materials were very deceiving. We were looking forward to our first cruise vacation but came away very disappointed. Princess hasn't had the courtesy to respond to this issue I presented to them in writing (Princess if you are out ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Could have been better !

Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Bherrmann
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The food was ok . The state room was outstanding but it was a upgrade suite . The ship was very big very nice very clean . Staff was very friendly and the food was average at best except in the specialty restaurants it was outstanding . The entertainment on board the ship was very good especially the comedian who we saw two times he was awesome AJ if he was ever around my area I ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

