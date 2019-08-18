Borealis is a nice ship, and some areas have clearly been refurbished in few months that Fred Olsen have owned it. Our Ocean view room on deck 2 was clean, and the carpet was new.
The shower flooded onto the floor every time we used it, so we created a dam with a spare towel to keep the water in. It didn't cause a particular problem for us, but we felt for the lady who had to service the room ...
Once MSC announced that their flagship Virtuosa was going to have her inaugural season in U.K. waters, making several sailings around the country for British residents, we wanted to sail on her.
Even more attractive to us was that Virtuosa would be departing from Liverpool for selected sailings.
For us this was a great opportunity to just travel for about an hour, driving 35 miles from home ...
We chose this cruise as it was from Liverpool, which is much nearer for us than Southampton and much easier than flying. The ship itself, Magellan was old, we knew that before we booked and that as far as we were concerned was fine.
We also understood the general age of other holiday makers would be 50+, that also was ok by, we are 50 & 54. Our main problem was that eating on board was aimed ...
Scenic River Seine Sail plus French stop offs and Dublin on the way back. Unfortunately this did not work out as planned this cruise line need to change their winter timetable to ensure you are arriving at places no later than midday. Rouen was 3pm far too late, too cold, too dark and shops closing, the queue for shuttle bus numbers was non stop and they were still calling them off at 5.30pm when ...
The noise in the cabin was dreadful. It was sold as a superior plus.
Day and night, there was banging, rattling and what sounded like very loud power washing. These noises would would regularly shock us awake. It was like having fireworks going off in your cabin.
This was not good for me, but it was very serious for my husband. He is 57 years old and an ex-marathon runner, but now has a ...
We knew someone who had enjoyed a Seine river cruise from Newcastle on the Fred Olsen line and they had enjoyed it immensely. So when this cruise came up with C & M and sailing from Liverpool we jumped at the chance because we always use C&M.all of the other cruises (4) have been brilliant from Accommodation, Food, Staff (except 1 last year) and the trips ashore at the ports. We are a couple 15 ...
Chose the cruise because it sailed from liverpool, paid for all inclusive then found out my drink was not on the list.now martini bianco is a cheap drink to buy so was amazed to find this out.so drank orange juice.no other cruise line I have been on didnt not have this drink on it's all inclusive. Also bad weather spoiled this cruise for us.cabin stewardess was wonderful and looked after us ...
We had never sailed CMV before but was seduced by the price, not having to go to Southampton and the option of the Sicily Isles, something on my 80yr old mother’s bucket list. However, the first announcement on board was the cancellation of the Sicily Isles due to predicted bad weather, a frequent occurrence we were later told.
The pre-cruise info was fine except when I tried to book port ...
We were a family group of six, siblings and spouses, and for all of us a first time. It seemed good value but you’ll pay hefty prices for services, drinks and excursions so be cautious about your budget.
It’s an old boat but quite charming with teak decks and some quirky features. It’s difficult to fault the staff who work extremely hard and are almost all polite, friendly and helpful. The ...
This is the fourth cruise we have been on, with various lines and destinations.
Departed Liverpool, seemlessly, and cruised to Dublin, then on to the Shetlands and then to the Norwegian Fjords.
It does amaze me how nit-picking some people are. This was a great value cruise - we weren't paying Cunard prices, and we were taking our two kids.
The Magellan was very well run and extremely ...