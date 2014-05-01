An opportunity to take a weeks cruise on the latest MSC Megaship having had a number of cruises cancelled due to Covid at a great price including drinks and gratuities was a bit of a no brainer. Guest numbers were dramatically reduced to around 1000 to comply with The UK Government resumption of cruising rules, had conditions been normal the ship holds around 6400 guests. There were 1300 crew ...
Review of seacation on MSC Virtuosa 8 june for 7 nights
Having done lots of other cruise lines but this being the first MSC came with an open mind Only 1000 UK guests on board and the crew outnumbered the guests.
Everyone appeared to be adhering to wearing masks when moving about and removing them when seated , eating or drinking. Everyone has a second lateral flow test 72 hours before ...
Location - we wanted to travel to Greenland and this cruise left from Liverpool which was reasonably convenient.
The itinerary (Iceland and Greenland with a short stop at Belfast at the end) was the decider.
Plus points -
Pleasant cabin
Very efficient cabin steward
Good food suitable for older conservative eaters (eating their body weight in smoked salmon)
Observatory lounge ...
Cruised before with CMV and enjoyed and sailed on Magellan before its refit.The ship is much improved with nice lounge areas and cabins.It is however showing its age with constant maintenance taking place on the decks, a lifeboat broke from its moorings and a handrail fell on to two passengers on deck 9.
Had a Superior outside twin on deck 6 aft, the cabin was quite spacious with plenty of ...
Chose because it went from Liverpool- and went to Iceland.
Never heard of the company before, got half price deal and hoped for the best..we cruised with P and O once and started noticing differences early on, but what the hell the itinery was what I wanted.
The Magellan was a bonny ship, she did well in some 4metre swells and strong winds -we had 2 ‘choppy’ nights..Cabin kept ship shape by ...
We wanted to see Iceland and the Northern lights. After spending 22 years in the Royal Navy I was keen to see what life was like on the 'other side'.
My wife was keen to experience life at sea as most of her family were seafaring folk.
I was so pleased to see that the Marco Polo was a 'proper' ship, sturdy and seaworthy. Unlike the modern cruise liners which look like floating tin ...
We joined the ship in Liverpool which is very convenient for us as we live locally, so as we only needed luggage for one week, we were able to get the bus into Liverpool. Apart from the proximity of the port we always like to sail from Liverpool as the terminal is in the city centre so there is no need to sit and wait for embarkation. As usual we went over fairly early in the afternoon, dropped ...
My husband and I are veteran cruisers, and this was our 35th cruise and 7th with Fred Olsen. We had been on the Boudicca before, in 2008, so we were looking forward to being back on board this lovely little ship again.
Embarkation at Liverpool was very quick and streamlined with no waiting around. Our cabin was a twin-bedded outside one (with a window) on Deck 5, the main deck. It contained two ...
Just got back from our cruise to Iceland/Scotland and Ireland. Had a brilliant time, The Spirit is an old boat but she has had some updates done on her since we last cruised in June 2013, still very clean and comfortable and the crew are excellent cant do enough for you. We left from Liverpool and sailed for two days up to the Artic circle then on to Akureyri in Iceland and then on to Isjafjord ...