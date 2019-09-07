  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Fred. Olsen Southampton Cruise Reviews

Hallgrimskirkja cathedral, Reykjavik.
Thingvellir national park
Strokkur geysir
Gullfoss waterfall
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
172 reviews

1-10 of 172 Fred. Olsen Southampton Cruise Reviews

Wonderful Christmas and New Year cruise

Review for Bolette to Canary Islands

User Avatar
latesailor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Wanting to celebrate Christmas and New Year away from the doom laden 2021, our plans had to be changed due to the uncertainty of travel to the U.S. A lucky chance took us to this cruise which included the Canary Islands for Christmas and to the fabulous firework display in Madeira for New Year. We have travelled with Fred only once before and found the whole experience comfortable and ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Send in the clowns

Review for Bolette to Arctic

User Avatar
Allasher
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I enjoy cruising on small ships and wanted to see Iceland, this is as honest an appraisal as I can give on the whole Fred Olsen experience. Cabin. We had a premier suite which was perfect. Staff. Absolutely fine with one or two exceptions. Mask etiquette Some clown thought it was a good idea to let people sit in crowded restaurants without masks and dance in large ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Itinerary Excellent, but Experience on Ship Not to Normal Standard.

Review for Bolette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
tring
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary, since we were visiting Amsterdam, Hamburg and Antwerp with an overnight in each base, so we were able to spend a lot of time ashore, including in the evenings. Amsterdam was particularly good regards this as we were there for the evening of St. Patrick's day, which seems a strange mix, but the vibe was even better than we have experienced in Amsterdam ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Decent Cruise

Review for Bolette to Canary Islands

User Avatar
jdohants
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 26th cruise, 13th on Fred Olsen. While the cruise was ok, Olsen is not as good as it was before change of management. The outstanding feature is the crew. They are the very best of any cruise line we have been on. Efficient, friendly, helpful and always smiling. Many of them remeber us. The food was ok, The View self service restaurant is far better than the formal dining room, where ...
Sail Date: March 2022

What was wrong

Review for Balmoral to Europe - All

User Avatar
pillock
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

rewards for oceans members appalling compared to previously: no fred olsen pens [surely this is a free advert when cruisers leave them around or lend them , miserable selection snacks as only reward for diamond oceans members [one between two!!]. guest entertainers very poor. tap dancers may be talented but who want to have to endure two shows of them. comedian OK but other musicians no one wants ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Must Do Better

Review for Balmoral to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mark Richards
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Very first cruise so chose a very short 2 night trip Southampton – Honfleur just to get a taste. We were told in advance that boarding would be from 13.00 (or 13.30) and we would board at 16.30 (different times for different cabins/decks so not all together in one big mad rush) and must be at the dock in time but not earlier. We arrived at 15.30 (just in case of traffic, parking etc) and sat & ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside

Beware this cabin!

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
feljen
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

There were lots of good things about this cruise. Embarkation and disembarkation were wonderfully swift and painless. there was no pressured up-selling, such as we'd experienced on other, more high-profile cruise lines. The food was good, even for a vegetarian like me; the drink prices on the Balmoral are far cheaper than on other cruise lines; the coffee bar is superb, with prices much cheaper ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside

Cities in Spain

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
dianebrad
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose cruise to visit cities not yet visited in Spain. Because three destinations were cancelled we still have not seen some of them. We were told of bad weather but did not experience much. Seemed premature to cancel two stops. Otherwise cruise was just as good as previously especially the food! Entertainment with a singer and comedian very good but ships company only average I would say. The ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

Fred's charging so much more for so much less

Review for Braemar to Mediterranean

User Avatar
twotravellersLondon
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had really been looking forward to this cruise since we had booked it for a small fortune on a special loyalty members’ booking day almost two years earlier! Fred’s promo promised “some of the most unique and authentic sights and experiences Greece has to offer, this outstanding itinerary features an extensive array of highlights. Cultural gems, ancient archaeological treasures, ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Harmony and relax atmosphere

Review for Braemar to Europe - All

User Avatar
luitata
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

it's my first cruise, due to i am a solo traveler. Cruise line who provided solo cabin not many choose: Fred Olsen, P & O and Cunard- Queen Mary 2. I choose Fred Olsen finally because i saw comment with Fred overall is better than another two company. Lucky i have made a right choice. i am satisfied my cruise trip. Itinerary: Day 1 : Embarkation at Southampton. I am arrived the QE II ...
Response from ShonaM, Digital Marketing

Thank you for taking the time to provide feedback on your recent Fred. Olsen cruise - we're delighted that you chose to cruise with us and that it was all that you anticipated it to be. We...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Single Inside Cabin

