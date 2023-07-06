Balmoral was launched in 1988 as Crown Odyssey, originally constructed for the Royal Cruise Line, and was operated by Orient Lines and Norwegian Cruise Line before being bought by Fred. Olsen in 2007.

When it joined the fleet it was "stretched", with a 99-foot section added midship. However, it retains the classic lines of what many traditionalists would deem a "proper" old-style cruise ship. This, combined with the onboard service and intimate atmosphere, is what draws loyal passengers back time after time -- many saying they would never travel on a big ship or with another cruise line.

Catering mainly to Brits, the ship provides a friendly, home-from-home atmosphere in increasingly stylish surroundings following Balmoral's extensive refurbishment in December 2017, which is part of an ongoing multi-million fleetwide upgrade. The majority of cabins have been completely redecorated and fridges and smart TVs added to every stateroom. The Grill speciality restaurant has been moved to a standalone venue and other new additions include a gelato bar. There have been other improvements throughout the ship, too, and more will take place when Balmoral re-enters dry dock in winter 2019, including the addition of the popular Oriental Room tea lounge currently found on Fred.'s Black Watch and Boudicca.

Solo travellers are offered a warm welcome with a higher-than-average choice of solo cabins, including balcony cabins, and special events such as social gatherings and teas.

The ship generally attracts a mature crowd who enjoy a mix of peace and quiet (ship announcements are kept to a minimum), lectures and a full programme of daily entertainment and excursions. However, that doesn't mean Balmoral is staid. There are sing-a-longs and karaoke in the lively pub and shore tours include plenty of active options.

Food is a mix of British fare and global cuisine and bar prices are extremely reasonable; possibly another reason why passengers are so happy.

Balmoral offers a mix of ex-U.K. sailings from Southampton, Newcastle and Rosyth and fly-cruises, with 2020/21 itineraries ranging from one-night taster cruises to a 70-night South American voyage.