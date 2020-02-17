Well it all started rather badly. We were booked in for our 'medical' at Sydney Cruise terminal at 12 noon. We were told NOT to arrive early and being responsible people arrived on time. Only to be greeted by around 3000 other people all trying to get on the ship at the same time. It was chaos! One poor guy was going around with a hand held speaker trying to get people moving, but nobody could ...
We flew from Sydney to Auckland via Air New Zealand and stayed three nights at the Sofitel property Grand Windsor in Queen St. We had breakfast included and there were plenty of restaurants and cafes nearby for lunches and dinners. The hotel was in a great location. Highly recommend day trip to Waiheke Island (and we would stay overnight when we visit NZ again).
We travelled with another couple ...
We like New Zealand and decided that it would be a good way to go for a short cruise which started in Auckland and finished in Sydney. One of the selling points was that the ship was coming back to Sydney via Eden on the south Coast of NSW..
On the morning of embarkation in Auckland it was a fairly long process because of the corona virus scare - everyone had to have their temperature taken.. ...
We flew from London to Auckland via Emirates. Everything ran as per schedule and we arrived in New Zealand 3 days prior to the cruise. It took about an hour or so to go through immigration and customs before leaving the airport. However apart from usual bag checks no other checks like temperature monitoring were being carried out at the airport. We were transferred to our central Auckland hotel ...
We chose this cruise at the last minute as we were booked to go on a cruise around Asia, which was cancelled due to port restrictions in Singapore and Hong Kong. We had not travelled with Celebrity at all prior to this cruise.
I agree 100 percent with the two previous very positive reviews. The cruise was fantastic. It was a great way to see New Zealand.
The ship was kept very clean ...
I have read a review by Msglodenhair and agree with most of her review of her on board experience, of the ship and the captain and crew.
However prior to embarkation, I had attempted to register on the Celebrity email log on pages that my wife was Gluten intolerant and that she would need a Gluten free diet. Having cruised in the Princess and P & O lines, that was a simple option to highlight ...
It was our first ocean cruise although we have done river cruises. We did it for the cruise experience rather than the destination (been to NZ many times). It went from Melbourne to Auckland. We had an Aqua class cabin. Most cabins of same size and with small balcony - difference only in deck and benefits e.g. Aqua meant expedited boarding, own restaurant, canapes, etc. We were very impressed with ...
Chose this cruise for the itinerary Auckland to Melbourne ,on a positive note excellent staff both in level of service and quantity ,no issue with getting drink etc having sailed with NCL and RCI Celebrity and the quality of food was Superior .
Itinerary was excellent with the over night in Sydney (although we did have to return to ship by 9.30pm) ,generally the entertainment was very good but ...
We have sailed on 4 Celebrity ships all in Aquaclass, and enjoy the access to BLU as well as the Spa amenities. We chose Solstice for the itinerary, as New Zealand was on the bucket list. We stayed in Auckland, on Princes Wharf, so we were able to leave our hotel room, walk to the end of the building, drop our luggage, and enter the cruise port within a few minutes. We were directed to a line ...
Just like to start of by saying -Thank you so much for such an amazing experience. Everything from the cabin we had to the atmosphere/entertainment and food, comfort it was all well above excellence. Everything was absolutely above expectation and it was my first time on a cruise and it goes beyond words to explain how wonderful it all was. Our cabin was comfortable, spacious, clean and had all ...