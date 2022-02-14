  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Barbados Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
222 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 222 Barbados Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

I liked it better than the other Viking Ocean Ships

Review for Viking Octantis to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Spaniel Lover
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My expectations for this ship turned out to be quite a bit off! All I knew when I first heard about this ship is that it is smaller and carried less passengers than Viking's other ocean ships. I interpreted that to mean that it was going to be a scaled-back version of their other ships... that it would be somehow inferior. But after a 10-day cruise on Viking Octantis, I'm here to tell you ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Nordic Junior Suite

Wonderful new ship with a very energetic crew

Review for Viking Octantis to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
60strave11er
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking Octantis is a new ship with a purpose: interactive fun for the guests. It's built to cruise in Arctic/Antarctic waters, but it size allows it to go to other waters, such as the US Great Lakes and cruise where much larger ships do not. For starters, as an 'expedition' ship, the Octantis has significant gear aboard that enables its guests to experience their ports up close and personally. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Nordic Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Outstanding!

Review for Viking Octantis to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
jebee38
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this expedition because of previous experiences with Viking River Cruises. The expedition was outstanding in all respects: service, accomodations, dining and landings on the zodiacs. The staff, in all areas, was attentive and accomodating. Kudos to all from the Captain and Department Heads to to the Wait Staff, Cabin Attendents, and expedition and landing crews. This expedition ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Caribbean Connections

Review for Viking Octantis to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
rklewisfam
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to experience the new expedition ship, Viking Octantis. We chose this trip as it had several stops in the Caribbean before heading to NYC. We had a wonderful trip and enjoyed all that Octantis had to offer. While the entertainment was fine, it was not the same as one would find on a larger ship. We knew this from the start so were not disappointed, but that's why I rated the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Nordic Balcony

Sea Excellence

Review for Viking Octantis to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Dmc53
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Through much online Viking cruise (positive) search reviews, the small size of the ship, adults only and Octantis being an expedition ship Viking met what we were looking for in a cruise without the party time atmosphere of most other lines. With that being said, we decided to give her a try and we are certainly glad that we did as we were NOT disappointed. As a matter-of-fact Viking exceeded our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

No longer a luxury cruiseline

Review for Silver Spirit to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
Gema
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Have traveled with Silversea on over 20 cruises now, on most of the ships. The last time we traveled this ship was Christmas 2018. Only 4 stops, so most were sea days, however lack of any 'activites' most days and only 1 day where we were provided with an 'extra' food offering on pool meant our group were rather bored. La Terezza has stopped providing a 'restaurant' drink to start the meal and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Restrained Luxury

Review for Silver Spirit to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Jerry of San Francisco
10+ Cruises

This was a charter by Atlantis, an all gay cruise. It was advertised as discounted I have always wanted to travel on a Silversea ship & this was a great opportunity to do so. This is not a large ship therefore do not expect lots of entertainment. The casino is very small. This is more about the cruise experience & the ports of call. No grand atrium. No shopping mall. I think there are ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Superior Veranda Suite

It's the People!

Review for Wind Star to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Eclecticist
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I can't say enough good things about the people on Wind Star. On day one, when the housekeeping manager found out that my wife had broken some toes just before our trip, she immediately moved us to a more convenient cabin that involved less walking & climbing to reach frequently accessed locations. That made a huge difference to us! From other cruise lines, we're used to cabin attendants and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Dumped on departure day, lower standards, still great staff

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
richardwlcardwell
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed many times with Regent. ALWAYS STANDARDS HAVE BEEN HIGH BUT NOT SO MUCH ON THIS CRUISE. still great staff BUT the organisation re travel was lousy. Forced to fly via Heathrow both ways when direct flights available, dumped on day of departure in a beach club that was 1 star and over crowded to a level that was crazy. Put on a minibus with 10 passengers plus all luggage, crammed in ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Great time with friends!

Review for Silver Spirit to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Cruiser1531
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a February vacation that we normally do to enjoy some warm/hot weather. One of our party had sailed SilverSea for an Alaska cruise, so we decided on a Caribbean cruise, originated in Barbados (not fun to travel to during the Covid era) and cruised 10 nights back to Fort Lauderdale. Believe the ship had a little over 400 passengers, so we were able to enjoy all of the restaurants and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

