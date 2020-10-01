Bajuns love their buffets, especially for lunch. You'll often find a selection of rice dishes, macaroni pie and vegetables, usually a little over-cooked or mushy for many tastes. A good Bajun buffet will always include a couple of kinds of chicken and seafood, too. A flying fish sandwich is a must while visiting the island, and most lunch spots will offer one on the menu. One thing you won't find often is a hamburger or red meat. The Bajuns just don't like it much.



The Waterfront Cafe is Bridgetown's best-known restaurant. On the waterfront at the Careenage, it serves everything from flying fish to mushroom pasta. Live entertainment, usually jazz, fills the stage on Friday and Saturday nights. (246-427-0093; open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m.)





The Tides Restaurant offers elegant waterfront dining along Barbados' Platinum Coast. Try the steamed flying fish Creole or the marinated sashimi salmon salad, or surprise yourself with the catch of the day. The sticky pudding for dessert is a reflection of the region's British heritage. Vegetarian and children's menus are available in the high season. (Balmore House, Holetown; 246-432-8356; open daily noon to 2 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., November to May; open for dinner only and closed Sundays from June to October.)





The simple motto at the historic Hotel Atlantis Restaurant is ABC -- All Bajan Cuisine -- and it works. Sample local favorites like pumpkin fritters, steamed fish Creole and breadfruit casserole as you watch the Atlantic surf pounding onto the beach below. Sumptuous lunch buffets are offered on Wednesdays and Sundays. (Bathsheba; 246-433-9445; open daily 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Closed for dinner Sundays)





At The Fish Pot, located inside the Little Good Harbour Hotel, the open dining room and fresh Caribbean breeze make any meal taste better. The baby clams come with Creole sauce, and the ravioli has a bit of Jim Beam whiskey in the butter sauce. Feeling decadent? Treat yourself to the grilled lobster. It's worth the journey north of Speightstown. You might even want to dress up a little for this dinner out. (Shermans, St. Peter Parish; 246-439-3000; open daily)





Wiggle your toes in the sand at picnic tables on the beach in front of Zaccio's Restaurant and Beach Bar, or enjoy the breeze from an indoor table. Because it's probably the most popular pizza place on the island, reservations are necessary for Friday and Saturday nights. We love the macaroni pie, salads and paninis. Even the barbecued ribs are pretty good there. (Holetown, St. James Parish; 246-432-0134; open daily noon to 10 p.m., sometimes later in high season)



