Which Ships Will Restart Cruising From Australia in 2022?

It's been a long time coming but the Australia cruise ship ban is finally being lifted on April 17. The cruise restart in Australia began with small ship operators like Coral Expeditions and APT, which have been sailing here since last year, but popular mainstream lines such as Carnival Australia, P&O Cruises Australia, Holland America, Cunard, Princess, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises have been unable to cruise in Australia for more than two years.

However, scheduled international sailings have not yet been given the green light to resume in New Zealand, while some destinations in the South Pacific aren't yet ready to welcome ships. However, there are plenty of great local itineraries on offer and Australian ports to explore while cruise lines and the respective government agencies work towards a full return to service in our region.

With the Australia cruise restart now just weeks away, and with so many cruise lines and ships returning to Australia this year, your biggest decision will be which one to board first. Here's a list of Australia's most popular ports and upcoming sailings to help make your decision easier and provide inspiration for your next cruise holiday.

Cruises from Adelaide

Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Geographer

From: November 6

Highlights: With a maximum of 120 guests, Coral Geographer is a sister ship to Coral Adventurer, with some additional innovations such as six suites with panoramic glass enclosed baths, expansive deck areas, and four indoor and outdoor bars.

Itineraries: Coral Geographer will offer a sailing from Adelaide that showcases the national parks, natural wilderness, and 5000 kilometres of largely deserted South Australia coastline. A sailing across the Great Australian Bight from Fremantle to Adelaide is also available.

P&O Australia

Ship: Pacific Explorer

From: October 31

Highlights: Pacific Explorer offers plenty of fun with dual waterslides, lawn bowls, and the P&O Edge Adventure Park. The ship also has two adults-only areas, both with plunge pools.

Itineraries: Pacific Explorer will offer a six-night itinerary to Kangaroo Island, a comedy cruise, and a short break cruise from Adelaide in 2022.

Princess Cruises

Ship: Grand Princess

From: December 19

Highlights: Grand Princess is a casual-yet-elegant ship that offers an affordable and enjoyable cruise experience for older couples and multigenerational groups.

Itinerary: Grand Princess will sail round-trip from Adelaide on a 17-night cruise to New Zealand which takes in Christmas and New Year.

Cruises from Brisbane in 2022

Carnival Australia

With Carnival Spirit scheduled to sail in the United States until April 2024, a different Carnival ship will be sailing out of the new Brisbane cruise terminal. Expect an announcement soon.

P&O Cruises

Ship: Pacific Encounter

From: August 20

Highlights: Pacific Encounter is one of the line’s newest ships and makes its debut this year. It includes plenty of family-friendly features like an indoor/outdoor family area with a pool, family focussed fun, games, parties, and activities. Suite guests can access the Byron Beach Club private 'beach club', an exclusive top-deck retreat featuring a private outdoor pool.

Itineraries: Pacific Encounter will offer Australia itineraries, including themed sailings like comedy and country cruises, and is planning a return to the South Pacific from August this year.

Princess Cruises

Ship: Coral Princess

From: June 16

Highlights: With less than 2,000 passengers, Coral Princess delivers an intimate big ship cruising experience that’s ideal for travellers who don’t enjoy the high tech, high energy features on some of the newer mega ships.

Itineraries: Coral Princess will offer 2- to 11-night Australia itineraries calling at Queensland and New South Wales ports before it commences the previously announced 2022/23 sailings in Australia and New Zealand.

Royal Caribbean

Ship: Quantum of the Seas

From: November 1

Highlights: Quantum of the Seas is making its Australian debut this year and offers similar features to those available on its sister ship, Ovation of the Seas, which resumes cruising from Sydney in October (see below).

Itineraries: Quantum of the Seas will offer a combination of short break and longer cruises around Australia plus Pacific and New Zealand sailings.

Cruises from Broome in 2022

Coral Expeditions

Ships: April 2 (Coral Geographer), April 25 (Coral Discoverer), May 9 (Coral Adventurer)

Highlights: Coral Expeditions' ships offer a small ship expedition experience for cruisers who like to stay active on holiday. The convivial onboard atmosphere, excellent dining, and friendly Australian crew make for an enjoyable and memorable journey.

Itineraries: Coral Expeditions has been sailing in Australia since last year and will continue offering its popular round-trip Kimberley itineraries from Broome in 2022. One-way itineraries from Darwin to Broome are also available. Coral Geographer will explore Western Australia’s coastline including Ningaloo and the Abrolhos Islands on a sailing from Broome in October. For an adventure further afield, Coral Geographer is scheduled to head to South Sulawesi and Borneo for Christmas.

Ponant

Ships: Le Laperouse, Le Soleal

From: May 28 (Le Laperouse), June 17 (Le Soleal)

Highlights: Le Laperouse and Le Soleal offer an elegant and relaxed small ship cruise experience with a dash of French flair. Le Laperouse features one of Ponant's newest innovations, a multisensorial underwater lounge offering a truly unique cruise experience.

Itineraries: See the Kimberley in style between May and early October this year. Many of the earlier sailings are already fully booked but a waitlist is available. If you would like to venture further afield, Le Laperouse is scheduled to make a side trip to Bali in September.

Silversea

Ship: Silver Explorer

From: June 14

Highlights: Silver Explorer is an intimate, all-suite, all-inclusive vessel that is extremely lavish for an expedition ship. It is a hit with well-off older adults seeking a luxury cruise experience.

Itineraries: Silver Explorer will offer one-way Kimberley sailings from Broome to Darwin in June and July this year.

Cruises from Cairns in 2022

Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Discoverer, Coral Adventurer

From: April 3 (Coral Discoverer), October 17 (Coral Adventurer)

Highlights: Coral Discoverer is more than 10 years older than Coral Adventurer, but both ships offer an equally enjoyable cruise experience with a convivial onboard atmosphere, excellent dining, and a friendly Australian crew. The most important point of difference for less mobile passengers is Coral Adventurer has an elevator in addition to the usual stairs.

Itineraries: Coral Discoverer will sail around the tip of Australia on an 11-night voyage that explores Cape York, Arnhem Land, and the Torres Strait Islands. A similar 10-night voyage to Horn Island is available in October. Great Barrier Reef round-trip cruises from Cairns are also available from November. Coral Adventurer will complete a 59-night circumnavigation of Australia from Cairns.

Ponant

Ships: Le Laperouse, Le Soleal

From: December 7 (Le Laperouse), October 11 (Le Soleal)

Itineraries: Le Soleal has a number of cruises to Papua New Guinea scheduled for 2022. Le Laperouse will explore Australia’s east coast islands in December.

Silversea

Ship: Silver Explorer

From: September 24

Itineraries: Silver Explorer is scheduled to sail to Tahiti from Cairns via the South Pacific in September. A shorter 15-night itinerary is also available.

Cruises from Darwin in 2022

Coral Expeditions

Ships: May 4 (Coral Geographer), April 15 (Coral Discoverer), April 20 (Coral Adventurer)

Itineraries: Coral Expeditions has been sailing in Australia since last year and will continue offering its popular 10-night itinerary from Darwin to Broome in 2022.

Ponant

Ships: Le Laperouse, Le Soleal

From: April 28 (Le Laperouse), June 17 (Le Soleal)

Itineraries: See the Kimberley in style between April and early September this year on a one-way cruise from Darwin to Broom. If you would like to venture further afield, Le Laperouse is scheduled to make a side trip to Papua New Guinea in September on its way to Cairns. Many of the season’s earlier sailings are already fully booked but a waitlist is available.

Silversea

Ship: Silver Explorer

From: June 4

Itineraries: Silver Explorer will offer one-way Kimberley sailings from Darwin to Broome in June and July this year and a one-way sailing from Darwin to Fremantle in August.

Cruises from Melbourne in 2022

Cunard

Ship: Queen Elizabeth

From: December 15

Highlights: Cruising on Cunard's Queen Elizabeth is a grand occasion and harks back to the Golden Age of cruising. Traditions such as different restaurants for different classes of passengers, dressing for dinner, and high tea served by white-gloved waiters are a quintessential part of the experience.

Itineraries: Queen Elizabeth will offer a choice of Australia and Pacific itineraries from Melbourne in December including a Christmas and New Year cruise.

P&O Cruises

Ship: Pacific Explorer

From: November 15

Highlights: Pacific Explorer offers plenty of fun with dual waterslides, lawn bowls, and the P&O Edge Adventure Park. The ship also has two adults-only areas, both with plunge pools.

Itineraries: Pacific Explorer will offer plenty of Australia itineraries from Melbourne, including themed sailings like comedy, Elvis, and pride cruises, and is scheduled to sail to New Zealand in November.

Princess Cruises

Ship: Grand Princess

From: November 2

Itineraries: Grand Princess will offer Australia sailings of various lengths and sail to New Zealand from Melbourne this year.

Cruises from Perth in 2022

Azamara

Ship: Azamara Quest

From: December 21

Highlights: Azamara Quest carries just under 700 passengers and offers a boutique yet affordable cruise experience with immersive itineraries and a friendly on-board vibe.

Itineraries: Azamara Quest will sail from Perth to Melbourne, exploring Australia’s southern coastline along the way, in December this year.

Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Geographer

From: October 30

Itineraries: Coral Geographer will explore Western Australia’s remote coastline including Ningaloo, Montebello, and the Abrolhos Islands. A sailing across the Great Australian Bight from Fremantle to Adelaide is also available in 2022.

Cunard

Ship: Queen Elizabeth

From: November 7

Highlights: Cruising on Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth is a grand occasion and harks back to the Golden Age of cruising. Traditions such as different restaurants for different classes of passengers, dressing for dinner, and high tea served by white-gloved waiters are a quintessential part of the experience.

Itineraries: Queen Elizabeth will offer multiple Australia sailings from Perth in 2022 ranging from eight to 25 nights.

Silversea

Ship: Silver Explorer

From: June 4

Itineraries: Silver Explorer will sail one-way from Fremantle to Darwin on 20 August.

Cruises from Sydney in 2022

Carnival Australia

Ship: Carnival Splendor

From: October 5

Highlights: Have fun and unwind with lively shows, a huge spa, and great kids' programming on Carnival Splendor which returns to Sydney this year.

Itineraries: Carnival Splendor will offer a combination of short break and longer cruises around Australia plus Pacific and New Zealand sailings.

Celebrity Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Eclipse

From: October 22

Highlights: Celebrity Eclipse is sailing in Australia for the first time this year. This stylish 2,850 passenger ship offers a change of scene for Celebrity fans who have previously sailed on Solstice.

Itineraries: Celebrity Eclipse will offer a choice of Australia, Pacific, and New Zealand sailings during its inaugural Australia season.

Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Discoverer

From: December 26

Itinerary: Coral Discoverer will follow the yachts sailing in the Sydney to Hobart and explore the Tasmanian coastline prior to the ship’s arrival in Hobart on New Year’s Eve on this six-night voyage.

Cunard

Ship: Queen Elizabeth

From: November 7

Itineraries: Queen Elizabeth will commence its Australia season in Perth with a choice of Australia and New Zealand itineraries ranging from two nights to a 28-night Australia circumnavigation.

Holland America

Ship: Noordam

From: November 12

Highlights: Noordam attracts a more mature crowd who appreciate the intimacy offered by a smaller ship and traditional touches such as daily afternoon tea served in the main dining room. While the ship has sailed in Australia before, it’s had a multi-million dollar refurbishment since its last visit.

Itineraries: Noordam will sail round-trip from Sydney to New Zealand multiple times during its summer season and offer a 34-night Australia circumnavigation cruise in December.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ship: Norwegian Spirit

From: December 22

Highlights: Norwegian Spirit might be one of the line’s oldest ships but it’s looking better than ever thanks to a US$100 million renovation just prior to COVID. Expect a whole new look with updated ship features, new venues, enhanced public areas, and a spa that has doubled in size.

Itineraries: Norwegian Spirit will offer New Zealand and Pacific sailings of 10 days or more during its inaugural Australia season.

Oceania Cruises

Ship: Regatta

From: December 12

Highlights: This cosy, sociable ship carries just 684 passengers but offers plenty of activities, bars, and restaurants to keep passengers entertained. While there is no pressure to dress for dinner, the cuisine is five star with dishes such as lobster and foie gras served on Versace plates.

Itineraries: Regatta will focus on sailings of 14 nights or more with a choice of Australia, Pacific, and New Zealand itineraries.

P&O Cruises Australia

Ship: Pacific Explorer, Pacific Adventure

From: May 31 (Pacific Explorer), October 22 (Pacific Adventure)

Highlights: Pacific Explorer offers plenty of fun with dual waterslides, lawn bowls, and the P&O Edge Adventure Park. The ship also has two adults-only areas, both with plunge pools. Pacific Adventure is one of the line’s newest ships and includes plenty of family-friendly features like five-berth cabins, dual racing waterslides, and the P&O Edge Adventure Park. Suite guests get access to the Byron Beach Club private 'beach club', an exclusive top-deck retreat featuring a private outdoor pool.

Itineraries: P&O Australia will offer plenty of Australia itineraries, including themed sailings like comedy and 80s cruises, and is also planning a return to the South Pacific from August this year.

Princess Cruises

Ship: Coral Princess

From: August 2022

Itineraries: Coral Princess will offer an 11-night cruise from Sydney which is scheduled to call at ports in Queensland and Papua New Guinea before resuming its previously announced 2022/23 Australia and New Zealand season.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Ship: Seven Seas Explorer

From: December 29

Highlights: Seven Seas Explorer offers an intimate cruise experience that lends itself to destination-intensive exploration. This all-inclusive luxury ship attracts both mature couples and affluent multigenerational families.

Itineraries: Seven Seas Explorer will offer several one-way 14-night sailings between Sydney and Auckland and longer itineraries that include stops in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

Royal Caribbean

Ship: Ovation of the Seas

From: October 29

Highlights: Ovation of the Seas, the fun loving younger sibling of Quantum of the Seas, is already well known to Australian cruisers and returning for another season sailing out of Sydney.

Itineraries: Ovation of the Seas will offer a combination of short break and longer cruises around Australia together with Pacific and New Zealand sailings.

Seabourn

Ship: Seabourn Odyssey

From: December 5

Highlights: Expect incredible dining experiences and personal, attentive service on a ship where tipping is neither required nor expected. Seabourn Odyssey is smaller than many other ships which means it can call at New Zealand ports like Waiheke Island and Oban.

Itineraries: Seabourn Odyssey will focus on New Zealand with a selection of one-way sailings between Sydney and Auckland ranging from 14 to 16 days.

Silversea

Ship: Silver Muse

From: December 20

Highlights: With just 596 passengers, Silver Muse is an all-inclusive, all-suite cruise experience, which is intimate and luxurious with an impressive 1:3 crew-to-passenger ratio and extras such as Bvlgari amenities and butler service for all.

Itineraries: Silver Muse will offer a choice of Australia and New Zealand sailings during the Australia summer cruise season.

Viking Ocean Cruises

Ship: Viking Orion, Viking Mars

From: December 8 (Viking Orion), December 27 (Viking Mars)

Highlights: Viking Orion offers a contemporary adults-only cruise experience. Stylish surrounds are complemented by a friendly and relaxed onboard atmosphere, and extras such as specialty dining and wine with dinner are included in the fare. Viking Mars, one of Viking Ocean's newest ships, is making its Australia debut this year.