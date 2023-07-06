Experience remote islands and atolls aboard Coral Expeditions' fifth expedition ship, Coral Geographer. Resisting the trend to go "large and glitzy" with its newest vessel, the expedition cruise line opted instead for a smaller size, shallow draft and advanced navigation and propulsion systems, which means it can easily access lesser-visited destinations. The smaller size of the ship will also help deliver a more intimate and personalised experience, according to the cruise operator.

Coral Geographer will have the same specifications and expedition features as its sister ship, Coral Adventurer, which launched in April 2019. However, the cruise line has increased the number of bridge deck suites with horizon bathtubs to six. Construction is well underway, with the vessel scheduled to set sail in January 2021.

Dining

Get to know your fellow passengers while dining thanks to a single seating and communal tables. Breakfast and lunch are buffets, while dinner is a multi-course prix fixe affair.

A showcase galley with viewing window offers guests the opportunity to watch their food being prepared. Have a pre or post-dinner tipple at one of multiple indoor and outdoor bars, including the Explorer bar on the sundeck, which will be the perfect spot for sunset drinks. Wine-lovers will enjoy the curated wine cellar stocked with boutique wines and vintage Australian reds.

Cabins

There are just 60 staterooms available on each voyage, all of which face out and have ensuite bathrooms. The majority also benefit from a private balcony.

Top-Deck Attractions

Passengers will be able to spend plenty of time al fresco thanks to more than 1,000 square metres of open deck space. Take in panoramic views of the spectacular islands and atolls of the Indian Ocean from the Navigator Lounge in the bridge or the wrap-around promenade deck.

Entertainment

Forget shows and waterslides; entertainment on this ship means getting to know your destinations. Coral Geographer is equipped with two trademark Xplorer tenders, which can seat all passengers in comfort for any shore excursions. There will also be six zodiacs for more intrepid exploration.

Daily expedition briefings and expert presentations will be held in the Lecture Lounge or you can do your own reading up on the destinations and their wildlife in the small onboard library.

Get to know your vessel a little better by taking an engine room tour or simply spend time acquainting yourself with your fellow passengers and crew.

Itineraries

Coral Geographer will sail the Indian Ocean, the first time Coral Expeditions has ventured into the region. The maiden voyage series will explore the islands' rich history and cultural heritage, diversity of wildlife and exotic flavours.