When the contemporary-styled Seabourn Odyssey debuted back in 2009, it was hailed as a revolutionary new ship design for Seabourn, a line whose style had previously been more traditional. Odyssey had a freshness about its interiors, with sleekly decorated public spaces and larger-than-average all-suite accommodations outfitted with up-to-date tech enhancements. It also offered a more expansive variety of restaurants than had been previously offered on a mainstream luxury cruise ship.

With 462 passengers, Seabourn Odyssey is designed for a sophisticated traveler who wants a balance of experiences. It offers a very social atmosphere; for example, dining is open seating allowing passengers to choose their companions. Trivia, held on sea days, is massively popular; on our sailing 25 percent of all passengers participated. There are plenty of chances to interact with your shipmates via a number of socially driven opportunities. Particularly fun was a fabulous "corridor party," held at the beginning of the cruise, when passengers socialized with their cabin neighbors with the help of Champagne and hors d'oeuvres, served by wait staff, and introductions, provided by officers.

One of Odyssey's greatest charms is that it has a generous space ratio. Even on a sea day it never feels crowded in the main pool area. There are so many lovely nooks and crannies tucked all over the ship it can you take you the whole voyage just to find them. (Start with the aft deck at the back of Seabourn Square or the forward whirlpool, tucked into the bow, on Deck 6.) Staterooms, from standard suites to the splashy Wintergarden, the ship's largest, have deep balconies, separate sleeping and sitting areas and dining tables.

In other areas, Seabourn could improve the overall experience on Odyssey. Evening entertainment, particularly lavish production shows, feels stale. There's plenty of enrichment through onboard lecturers, but very little when it comes to educating travelers about itineraries (and virtually nothing on the line's intriguing partnership with UNESCO and its heritage sites). .

Inconsistent service was perhaps the biggest disappointment on our trip. This matters because impeccable service is a Seabourn Cruise Line hallmark. In some areas, particularly in dining venues, it was as sensational and intuitive as you'd expect. In others, the levels of service seemed below standard. In particular, bars and lounges seemed understaffed and servers were overwhelmed. Our cabin stewardess, who did not properly clean the suite on the first day and committed various other infractions throughout our stay, was not Seabourn quality. And if first impressions count, our sluggish and impersonal embarkation process is handily beat, in quality and efficiency, by a recent voyage on a 6,100-passenger ship.

Seabourn Odyssey, in the end, offers an excellent cruise experience that balances elements of traditional luxury cruising (all-you-can-eat-caviar and butlers in high-level suites) with contemporary features, including a range of dining options and shore excursion menus that include active excursions alongside more passive ones.