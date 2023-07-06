  • Write a Review
Silver Explorer Review

5.0 / 5.0
83 reviews
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Janice Wald Henderson
Contributor

Silver Explorer is an all-suite ice-class (1A) ship delivering a true expedition experience with posh onboard amenities and excellent service. The ship was last refurbished in 2009, but is impeccably maintained and possesses a timeless classic decor.

The destination might be the main focus of an expedition cruise, but that does not mean Silversea ignores the onboard experience. Recently, the luxury line has been moving crew between its classic cruise ships and the expedition fleet (except for the Silver Galapagos), resulting in a higher level of service and cuisine onboard the expedition vessels. Previously, those ships were inconsistent in those areas. Now, dining choices are modern, varied and sophisticated, prepared with excellent ingredients by skilled Silversea chefs. Crew affection for each other and for passengers makes for a relaxed, pampering cruise. We have rarely encountered a crew who act as happy as this one.

All passengers, no matter the suite level, are assigned butlers -- a rare treat on an expedition ship. Well-trained and highly experienced, they cater to passengers' every whim -- and then some. For instance, you might return to your suite from a chilly outing and discover that the butler and suite attendant have prepared a scented bubble bath replete with flickering battery-operated candles.

But fine dining and butlers are not why passengers choose to take an expedition trip. It's the lure of exotic destinations; Silver Explorer's most popular itineraries are the Arctic and Antarctic.

Here, too, the ship excels. A fleet of Zodiacs ensures all passengers experience multiple outings, usually twice daily.

Expedition teams include highly experienced and enthusiastic biologists, historians, geologists and ornithologists, among the Ph.D.-heavy group. Most importantly, they impart in-depth knowledge in an entertaining upbeat fashion. Team members often dine with passengers. Silversea Expeditions also enjoys an exclusive partnership with the Royal Geographical Society, which provides additional scientific and historical information (often seen in the library or on ship display).

Daytime on Silver Explorer is devoted to expedition exploration. When passengers do have free time onboard, they're typically attending lectures by the expedition team, reading and playing board games like Monopoly in the library or relaxing in The Observation and The Panorama Lounges. Some passengers hit the gym or spa, but be prepared that both are tiny. Occasionally, the ship offers a wine tasting or cooking demonstration.

Late in the day, passengers enjoy more traditional cruise ship pastimes, like afternoon tea, cocktails, and multicourse dinners with entertainment by a keyboardist. Most retire early for morning outings.

Pros

Excellent service, expedition team, accommodations and cuisine, with passenger safety the top priority

Cons

Gym and spa are tiny

Bottom Line

Perfect ship for thrilling adventure coupled with a luxury cruise experience

About

Passengers: 132
Crew: 117
Passenger to Crew: 1.13:1
Launched: 2008
Shore Excursions: 91

Sails From

Tahiti, Cairns, Darwin, Broome, Fremantle

Fellow Passengers

Passengers are affluent and well-traveled, with an adventurous spirit. Many are American, although this ship is popular with Europeans and Brits, too. Most are couples in their 50s to 70s who range from reasonably to very fit and enjoy outdoor activities. They're sociable and love talking travel.

Silversea Silver Explorer Dress Code

The overall dress code is relaxed. Casual attire is the daytime norm. In the evening, guests wear resort attire; men in polo shirts and slacks, women in nice tops and slacks. No shorts or jeans are allowed in The Restaurant -- although on the last night the rule is usually ignored. Passengers typically dress up for the Captain's Welcome Aboard and Captain's Farewell Parties (sport jackets, tie-optional for men; dresses or pantsuits for women). That said, we have seen some passengers stick to regular nightly attire.

Silversea offers detailed packing recommendations for the off-ship portions of the cruise. Do heed suggestions. Lists, particularly for polar cruises, might seem lengthy, but you'll be glad when prepared for extreme climes. Each passenger on polar expeditions is provided with a complimentary parka, waterproof jacket and backpack. There's a selection of boots to borrow onboard for wet landings (Zodiac landings in shallow water), but sizes are limited. Silversea also provides a source for ordering fully outfitted clothing and accessory packages, delivered to your home or to the ship.

Silver Explorer Inclusions

Cruises include all shore excursions, meals, snacks and room service, alcohol and gratuities. Laundry room use is complimentary. The only additional costs incurred are for spa and beauty salon treatments (no tipping necessary), cigars at the Connoisseur's Corner, laundry service (except for top suites) and wines and spirits from a premium list. The onboard currency is the American dollar.

More about Silversea Silver Explorer

Where does Silversea Silver Explorer sail from?

Silversea Silver Explorer departs from Tahiti, Cairns, Darwin, Broome, and Fremantle

Where does Silversea Silver Explorer sail to?

Silversea Silver Explorer cruises to Tahiti (Papeete), Easter Island, Santiago (Valparaiso), Lautoka, Suva, Bora Bora, Port Canaveral (Orlando), Cairns, Alotau, Kiriwina (Papua New Guinea), Rabaul, Champagne Bay (Vanuatu), Darwin, Broome, Wyndham, Ashmore Reef, Exmouth, and Perth (Fremantle)

How much does it cost to go on Silversea Silver Explorer?

Cruises on Silversea Silver Explorer start from $9,350 per person.

Is Silversea Silver Explorer a good ship to cruise on?

Silversea Silver Explorer won 1 award over the years.
Silversea Silver Explorer Cruiser Reviews

1st time on Silversea

Room attendant - Vincent was great.Supposed to be great diving.Read More
keckley

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Fabulous Trip!!!

Daily briefings were extremely informative and the shore excursions that we took twice each day when weather permitted were wonderful.I really can't say enough good things about the staff and the wonderful sites that they made sure we saw.Read More
mcpats

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Exceptional repatriation following COVID19 event.

Later that evening guests were transferred by zodiacs to buses on a vehicular ferry that had rendezvoused at sea with the Silver Explorer.Read More
Graham P

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

RUSSIA ARCTIC TRANSIT - OLD SHIP, GOOD EXPEDITION

However the vessel is an old ( 30+ years in service ) with poor public spaces and mediocre staff service.Older gangway and Zodiac loading stations are hazardous - should have been replaced before vessel was placed in ocean service.Read More
WBradfordGary

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

