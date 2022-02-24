We were so looking forward to this cruise as it had been so long but ended up so disappointed. This was the first time travelling as Elite.
Cons-food was terrible. Lobster was fishy tasting and salty. Beef tenderloin was tough and could not eat. Desserts were boring and almost the same for the 14 days. Up stairs in the Market Place 98% of the food was cold. In the dining room 97% of the food ...
Heard great things about Alaska Cruises and read that Princess was the best cruise line to take. The actual cruising was great but everything else about Princess' support staff is the worst of ANY organization I have had the misfortune of dealing with. I would rather pull every one of my fingernails out one at a time than to ever deal with Princess support staff ever again. I can guarantee that I ...
The destination was great, saw some great glaciers, some decent ports, the food in the normal dining was average at best, the specialty restaurants were decent. The stateroom was fairly nice. All in all the cruising portion was average to good. But absolutely the worst guest services I have ever seen for any business this side of criminal organizations. We were given conflicting information from ...
Purchased on 2/24/22 to include all hotels, airfare, excursions, transfers
Initially after purchasing we received an email stating that for us to contact our cruise advisor. We tried to contact our cruise adviser 5 times over the span of a week leaving voice mails to call us for questions that we had. We never received a call back. We called the customer service number and was on hold for over ...
I just really have always wanted to take an Alaskan cruise. The Coral Princess in September was a wonderful experience. The crowds were smaller and the weather was just about perfect. There was not a mosquito to be found. The shore excursions were first rate. The stops in Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway offered a variety of experiences. There was plenty of time for shopping and exploring even with ...
We picked this cruise line because of what we had heard from others and that they are one of only two lines allowed into Glacier Bay which was a must see for us. The ship is beautiful, never felt crowded even with 3000 guests onboard. The staff is incredible and if you get a change to use the Spa you should splurge for it. The room was excellent and bigger than I thought it would be. The spa ...
*Hour wait to get on ship in Whittier, poorly organized
*Rooms at McKinley & Denali were like camping or hunting
*Hotel Captain Cook was excellent and restaurants were superb
*Salmon Berry Tours is excellent in Anchorage
*Train ride to Whittier was long, be prepared. No water for purchase
*Excursion issues in two cities:
Train in front of us derailed for the White Pass Scenic ...
We enjoyed the destination and staff, but there are any number of areas that need to be improved. Entertainment, food quality and the land cruise portion come to mind. However, the glaciers and landmass so spectacular its difficult not to be in awe - so definitely visit Alaska.
The land portion was spectacular in terms of the natural beauty (and we hit the perfect time for fall leaf color). ...
We have been on about 15 cruises, last one 15 years ago. We have been all over the Caribbean, Mexican Rivera a number of times. Been through the Panama Canal, New Zealand and Australia. First cruise I have been on were I was charged for a soda. First cruise I have been on were they wanted to charge me $40 per person per day to look off the stern of the ship. Charged $29 per day service charge ...
We had 2 stateroom cabins with Balconies on the ALOHA DECK
A127 & A129. The had a connecting door inside and connecting outside Balconies doors. Cyrus was our steward and took exceptional care of us. We boarded Whittier. Headed to Hubbard Glacier to Glacier Bay National park. AWESOME!!! Next...Scagway where we did Yukon Expedition and white pass scenic railway Excursion... .AWESOME! A must ...