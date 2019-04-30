  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Venice to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
464 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 464 Venice to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

The splendor of Italy (by bus)

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
jrabin22
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I want to preface my review by stating that we don't care particularly for travel by bus, or "motor coach" as it is cutely described in the fine print. We especially don't like travelling by bus with our 18 month old child. Well if you pick this cruise, be prepared to travel by bus, a lot. The Itinerary Let's start with the obvious - this "Venice" cruise, marketed as starting in Venice ...
Sail Date: July 2022

Traveled with children

Fantastic cruise with superb French food

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Maturity
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We liked the idea of French food and smaller portions and not American food which we get on Seabourn. We also wanted to visit Croatia in a small ship. We loved the ship and the open bridge policy. We found the Captain, officers and crew terrific and well trained. The ship was attractive but the pool rather small. We would have liked sun umbrellas as there was no shade around that area...nor in the ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Nice cruise with friends

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Somewhere on the Sea
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We booked Ponant without ever having sailed with this cruise line. Overall, I would rate as very good for the value. The accommodations were comfortable, Hermes products, comfy beds and linen. Small but efficient pool area. Bars were generally comfortable and service was nice but they did run out of simple things for a couple of days like bloody mary mix and cranberry juice. That seemed ...
Sail Date: July 2019

A Wonderful Time -- Great Ship and Great Crew

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
thumbun
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I just returned from a wonderful 11-night cruise on board Regent’s Seven Seas Voyager. After months of anticipation, we can’t believe that our voyage is over. We knew the first half of 2019 was going to be a pressure cooker, so it was important to have a major trip on our calendar to keep us going through the winter and spring. More importantly, we needed to go somewhere ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Cost control may be this line's priority.

Review for Sirena to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
swottawa
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed with the line before and the overall experience is on a downward slope. We sailed from Vienna to Lisbon, departing in late May. The ship had come out of dry dock a couple of weeks earlier, which may account for some of the issues. It is a smaller ship, and the cabins were fully occupied. On the plus side the crew were without fail helpful, friendly and when you could get their ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Overall Average Cruise. Entertainment Very Sub-Par. Average Excursions

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
mrubinstein54
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise for itinerary an Regent's reputation. Overall really beautiful ship. Very well maintained. Excellent cabin and bathroom with more storage then we could use. Outstanding food. Service was excellent and very friendly. One port of call skipped and another changed because of weather(obviously not Regent's fault). They did not handle the excursion changes well. Included excursions ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Loved the small ship experience!

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Bluffton Gal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

From Italy with Love was the title of the cruise. We chose this cruise because of the ports of call. It was a birthday and anniversary cruise and Regent did not disappoint. Regent surprised me with a birthday cake and champagne upon sailing and the same on our anniversary. Personal attention is their key. The itinerary was great. We had never sailed Regent Seven Seas and have been ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Amazing Experience

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
dtuggle
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We picked this ship and cruise line because we had a wonderful experience on the Explorer in 2017 going from Barcelona to Rome. We wanted to complete a trip around the boot so we started in Venice and ended up in Rome this time. Our first experience with Regent was so fun, we really didn't think it could be topped. This trip was every bit as nice and even more fun because we knew the "lay of the ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Very personal

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Bjclarke
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Food, drinks, accommodation and all staff a pleasure to deal with. The specialty restaurants are well worth a visit. The buffet and elderwise restaurants are worth a visit the variety of food on board is amazing all do the buffet food is of good quality it is still buffet food so elderwise far nicer to enjoy a personal meal in. Ship feels very personal easy to meet new people and engage with other ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Happy Return to Rhapsody

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Mad RCI fan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I sailed on Rhapsody back in October this year and was so happy to return.The ship has a wonderful crew so many remembered me and made me feel so welcome to be back. Cabin 7073 was looked after by a kind man called Norman. To name a few crew members to say thank you to Paul and Willeth in the R bar nice to catch up. Food i thought was as last time really good in the main dining and the Windjammer. ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Interior

