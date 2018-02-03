My main interest was to visit the beautiful fiords in the South of Chile from a cruise that would also allow for some land visits in order to get in touch with the local nature - glaciers, specific flora and fauna. All these goals were fulfilled to perfection. Furthermore, the ship was most comfortable, large, clean and beautifully decorated; cabins were excellent, similar to rooms in a four stars ...
i travel in the ventus australis the last febrery with my girlfriend.
everithing in ventus australis was perfect. the staff was amazing, and the destination was a dream.
the only consideration i must to do, is the food. breakfast was perfect. but the lunch and the dinner was to small.
im a big guy, so, the gourmet food was too tinny. I would have preferred the felf-service modality, ...
This has been our third trip with Australis; one on Stella and two on Ventus. The experience was fantastic. Tierra del Fuego is indeed Fin del Mundo. Australis made it possible to access enchanting natural places. It has offered frequent safe dismemberments which were accompanied by knowledgeable guides. Years after these trips we are still dreaming about the places we had visited. In fact, ...
This was one of the best travels that I have made with my family. The crew was very nice, and they made a great job to create a wonderful trip.
The cabin was perfect; the food was also perfect. And the best part were the trekking and outdoors excursions. They were unique, in the sense that you feel that you are in the last southern point of the earth, and you are living a unique ...
the experience with nature is impressive , the forests , the glaciers and reaching the end of the world (cape Horn) can only be achieved in Australis Cruices !!! the quality of the cruise is incredible, clean rooms (they clean several times a day) , the beds and sheets very comfortable and the facilities in general is very good. the view of the room is incredible, every day you wake up and look ...
My wife and I typically don't leave reviews on review sites (particularly negative reviews) but we felt obligated to share with anyone considering Australis Cruises so you can best plan your trip.
WARNING! :) If you are under 35 this is not the cruise for you and the way to spend your time in Patagonia/Tierra del Fuego! Other resorts (like Remota or Explora) would be a MUCH better option. ...
Journey to the end/beginning of the world. Beautiful, luxurious ship with well-fitted cabins, including comfortable beds. We expected something more rustic, but this was indeed a luxury cruise vessel. Extremely attractive, inviting bar and lounge areas. Coolers with filtered water on every deck, which could be used to fill stylish water flasks, given to each passenger (great souvenir). Very ...
I was recently on a Patagonian cruise on the Stella Australis. It was exceptional in all respects. The ship was very nice, very clean and comfortable. There is no TV or WiFi, which was great and contributed to relaxation. This was an all vegan cruise and the chef did a wonderful job and the food was very good. The dining room staff was the best I have ever encountered! The cabin stewards were also ...
If you want the best cruise for exciting excursions, great service, excellent food - this cruise is perfect. The cruise lived up to documentaries we have seen about the ship. The ship is tidy and clean - outer windows are rinsed with fresh water in port. Part of the total experience is the international make-up of passengers - really diverse and interesting. Everything is super organized from ...
The Patagonian Fjords and Cape Horn had been on the bucket list for a long time. Seeing the National Geographic TV programme about the trip pointed us in the right direction and we were not disappointed. We had some concerns that doing this straight after an amazing trip to Antarctica (see our review of Akademik Ioffe) would result in unfair comparisons and disappointments, but this did not ...