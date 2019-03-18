"Great trip great crew but the boat is getting a little bit dated. My parents pick this cruise as they like to sail out of San Francisco. It was a family trip you’re a little concerned that there would be a lot of..."Read More
Tudors1
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 50s
Filters
1-10 of 275 Hawaii Grand Princess Hawaii Cruise Reviews
This was our first Princess cruise, so we truly didn't know what to expect other than what we had read and what Princess is known for. Embarkation was a breeze even if we were required to fill out a medical questionnaire stating our exposure, or lack of exposure, to Covid-19. No temperature check or screening of any kind.
Once onboard, we found evidence of what all the previous reviews had ...
My partner wanted to sail under the Golden Gate Bridge one last time so he convinced me it would be great for both of us. I had expected to have sunny days with a little bump here and there but that is not what happened. No sun, cold wind and all kinds of sea bumps. I enjoyed the food in the buffet and the dining room but my partner did not. Our cabin seemed smaller than usual for a balcony ...
I understand - - many things are "out of control" when one engages a large cruise. experience On this one for example, a passenger fell sick, the ship aborted a"port of call," and our disembarkment was delayed by over nine hours.
This meant, of course, that over three thousand people missed their planes, hotels and other vacation plans. The staff - mostly Filipinos, Ukrainians and ...
We call this the "get out of the snow and cold" trip and did the same cruise.last winter with the same friends. This was a weird one but we enjoyed it greatly. After leaving Hawaii a passenger became critically ill. We doubled back toward Hilo with the thought they could do an emergency evacuation by helicopter. It was determined the patient couldn't tolerate that so we sailed all the way back ...
Any time dining was a bit of a hassle if you didn't get to the room in the opening we begrudgingly took a seat in the traditional dining room as they had seats there for us. it was louder and much less of a fun time as it felt like I had to yell across the table but the food was good even if I didnt like what I ordered and we ordered a lot, we enjoyed that we could experiment and if we didnt like ...
Our very first Princess cruise was 19-night Panama Canal cruise on 3/18/19, and we fell in love with Princess and didn't want to disembark. My husband always wanted to cruise to Hawaii, so we were excited when my cousins wanted the 1/27/20 15-night Grand Princess to Hawaii from San Francisco!
Captain JP Bryant is incredibly funny, caring, lighthearted, very personable; his communications were ...
Chose this because dates lined up perfectly with kids school break. Also a desire to go to Hawaii. It was made much more difficult due to a sick passenger, and returning to Honolulu 2 days after leaving. Add to that very high seas/winds and big storms making it difficult to enjoy the ship. Cruise did not stop in mexico as planned, and still returned far later than planned.
Absolutely ...
Our Granddaughter wanted to visit HI on a cruise having loved it the last time she visited the big island with her parents. She enjoyed the cruise much, having made a few good friends in the kids discovery club. She was happy to be on the Grand Princess as this is her second cruise on the same ship. She felt like she knew all the areas of the ship and wanted to walk around by herself like most ...
Selected cruise for its Hawaiian ports and warm weather plus sailing on the Grand via San Francisco. Amazing cruise, amazing service by Grand Princess staff, and beautiful islands. Highly recommend Grand Princess for its world class service, wonderful and warm staff, and clean ship. Though it's an older ship, staff work hard to maintain the Grand Princess, and officers and staff were present ...
My family and friends took the Grand Princess on a 15 night New Years cruise. The idea of leaving out of our home port (San Francisco) and visiting Hawaii was quite enticing. My ten-year-old is a Love Boat freak (really), so when my travel agent called and said there was a sale on this itinerary, we jumped on it. Unfortunately, we had the worst cruise that we have ever experienced. However, I am ...