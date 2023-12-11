"I was disappointed with a meal I had in Bayou Steakhouse, which was not as good as those served in the main dining rooms.Conflict Island was beautiful and we enjoyed exploring the island, but the afternoon island cruise booked with Princess was a little disappointing and greatly overpriced...."Read More
NormPowell
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 70s
3 ports that were not worth stopping at. Stage shows very good, lounge acts horrible. Dirty balconies, door was next to impossible to open and close. Toilet smells, shower is so smaal that anyon over 250lbs probably could not fit in. The food overall is extremely poor quality in the main inning room. The buffet is best sumed up as Slop.Princess definetly sinking into the Abyss. I I have to give a ...
Overall was pleased with Coral Princess. She is an older, classic cruise ship but well maintained. Food and service in lthe MDR was very good. Arranged for fixed time dining and had great table mates. As a group, we decided to go to the Crown Grill. While service was good, food not much better than the MDR. At $53/per person I would choose to continue eating in the MDR. Destination ...
Overall was an enjoyable trip with lots of memories and stories to share. Ship just returned from dry dock with a few minor things that were still being worked on, noted continuous maintenance (theater seats broken, night light in room fell off bracket and tried fixing it ourselves without success, accumulated dust bunnies under the bed).
We pre-booked and paid the excursions ahead of time ...
Worse trip I’ve ever had on PCL. Food has been terrible. This is the 29th day and I’ve yet to have a piece of meat that wasn’t over cooked. Attached is a photo of the eggs served that the chef call “Over Easy”. Took at least 10 days to learn how to prepare it more accurately. I was lucky to find a “Denny’s Restaurant” in Honolulu and get a decent breakfast. Theater volumes of shows is way too loud ...
We are seasoned travelers with dozens of cruises with several cruise lines in our history. We hold Platinum status with Princess. Nothing prepared us for this cruise—the worst travel experience of all time.
The Coral Princess came out of dry dock on the day we boarded the ship. It was immediately clear to all guests that we were on a “shake down” cruise and that the ship had many facility ...
We had an evacuation drill involving passengers, it was a complete disaster with passengers rushed down stairs some falling and ending up in the hospital. Crew were so confused and disorganized. Every night the entertainment would end at 10:45 leaving around 60 of us wondering around looking for something to do. With enough complaints to the cruise director he extended the music to 11 pm. This is ...
Boarding was a straightforward affair with no dramas with the luggage however the medallions were not printed so waited 30 mins. Cabin and steward were top notch except smell of sewage in bathroom and hallways. Smell of engine oil in hallways. Food was excellent but repetitive. Staff reminded passengers to wash hands going into food courts. Passengers had vomiting and diarrhea. Water ...
This was a cruise that satisfied our requirements. Mainly a one way trip to Singapore and cruise back to US. We had been on the Island twice, so we were familiar with the layout of the Coral. The ship had been in drydock prior to this cruise, so we expected some glitches.
This was our 20th cruise on Princess. We are both in our early 60's and live between Honolulu and Long Beach.
Itinerary ...
Assistance at embarkation was non existent at both the port and airport. Had to ask for assistance to take bags for check in. Food was sub standard and so was wines offered. Some of meats were undercooked , hot meals not hot and cold items not cold. Quality of food was the same as previous cruises. Too many menus repeated and not enough variety for a 112 day world cruise. Ship amenities were in ...
Compareed to the another, we have been on this ship is in a league of its own. The staff , the decor , the quality of food . And the way the staff bought everyone together during the Christmas celebrations. We had an awesome cruise on the Coral princess. The entertainment director amazing. Leo the floor manager at one of the restaurant excellent service. The casino manager an absolute pig.He ...