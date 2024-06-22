Adult Only pool- Wake View with kids!
Photo Credit: DOJO1
Sailing out of Yokohama for a rest after 2 weeks exploring Japan.
Photo Credit: Suitee Pie
Shizuoka - Sumpu Park
Photo Credit: AdventureGO
Busan Premium Korean BBQ & Gukje International Market excursion
Photo Credit: AdventureGO
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
941 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Enjoyable cruise for the most part
"After its time in drydock , Diamond Princess looked great …new paint and new furniture and cushions in many areas.A lot of time was spent waiting in the Princess Theatre for tenders...."Read More
Morgy avatar

Morgy

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 941 Princess Diamond Princess Cruise Reviews

Wasted money

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Diamond Princess

User Avatar
AussieCouple88
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We paid $12,600 for a suite. We know this is expensive but we saved so hard for this trip and thought it would be the trip of a lifetime. We were hoping for the a beautiful room, with a glass shower, and balcony views. Instead we got allocated a room that has not been updated in over 20 years. A tiny shower over a bath tub, with a steep climb (inaccessible for injuries and disability), a shower ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Relaxing break

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Diamond Princess

User Avatar
dreamin'ofthesea
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Embarkation was quick and cabin was ready when we boarded at 2pm. Most noticeable was the number of staff compared to last cruise a year ago. More staff everywhere, particularly roving to take drink orders etc. We did not need to use Ocean Now as whenever we thought about it, a roving waiter passed by to order from and reasonable quick delivery. The cocktail menu also improved as all I tried were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

A Diamond relocation cruise- Never again

Review for a Asia Cruise on Diamond Princess

User Avatar
DOJO1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Where to start this review?...... So disappointed in this cruise. We are Elite and just turned 60 and this was our 2nd Diamond Princess cruise., well 3rd if you count the 10days prior. This was a back-to-back but I'll start with this leg from Yokohama to Sydney. Firstly the cabin- a mini suite was pretty good, thank goodness because we spent a LOT of time in it. The age demographic on this ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

One cruise - two experiences...

Review for a Asia Cruise on Diamond Princess

User Avatar
DrT33th
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was Tokyo to Sydney on the Diamond Princess - a relocation for the Australian summer season - Our second sailing on the Diamond.. the first being around Japan in 2018. This was a very enjoyable cruise on a great ship... but could have been so much better with a few minor changes made ...and a few not made at all.. This trip gave the distinct impression of being "two cruises cobbled ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Princess back to her old self.

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Diamond Princess

User Avatar
Suitee Pie
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having had a couple of post covid dud cruises with RC and P&O Aust I was nervous about a 22 day from Yokohama to Sydney. Yay! It was so good. The food was excellent. The dining rooms ran smoothly. The shows were great and our cabin steward was the best! I’ve been on 25 cruises and he was exceptional, quick thorough and unobtrusive such a professional. We did a couple of shore tours in Alotau ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Typhoon Shanshan ruined this one

Review for a Asia Cruise on Diamond Princess

User Avatar
DOJO1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Within an hour or so after leaving Yokohama Port we were informed that Typhoon Shanshan was likely to reach Japan and we would have to head south for safer waters. This meant we missed all the ports we had booked this cruise for. Whilst the weather is in no one's control, we did hear of passengers being told prior to boarding and being offered full refunds or free flights home. Unfortunately ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Great experience, but ship's age shows

Review for a Asia Cruise on Diamond Princess

User Avatar
jbinpa
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I'll start by saying that I LOVED Japan. It is such a unique cultural experience for Americans like myself. And if you're going to do Japan by cruise ship, Diamond Princess is the way to go. The ship is based in Japan and really immerses itself in in the country, from bilingual English-Japanese announcements (including a second, Japanese-speaking cruise director) to special Japanese cultural ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Lower your Expectations and Enjoy Diamond Princess

Review for a Asia Cruise on Diamond Princess

User Avatar
Holly Rambler
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Parts of this ship are in shambles, seemingly held together with indifference and duct tape: leaks from the ceiling in the spa waiting area (where one is supposed to relax) greeted my party, heavy leaks from the ceiling in the buffet with simply a bucket placed beneath, and just feet away from electrical outlets where wires/outlets dangle from the wall were conspicuous and concerning. I've seen ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Be Aware of hidden charges for shuttle bus

Review for a Asia Cruise on Diamond Princess

User Avatar
sailingaround7oceans
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Part 2 of an 18 night Japanese odyssey on this lovely ship fitted out for the Asian market. We have to start by saying the shops on board were poorly stocked for any essential items, eg there was no packs of Band-Aids or Tylenol. There is a well stocked pharmacy (some English spoken) in same building as the Silk museum about 300 yards from Osanbashi in Yokohama. None of the on board shops ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Japanese Elegance Personified

Review for a Asia Cruise on Diamond Princess

User Avatar
sailingaround7oceans
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We flew direct to Narita located many miles from Central Tokyo and took a bus into town, where we stayed for 3 nights in "Midtown" and took a local train to NIHON ODORI in Yokohama which is located approx 10 mins walk from OSANBASHI Ocean Terminal. On Embarkation our pre ordered medallion failed and took around 3 hours to fix. In meantime we were issued an old fashioned key card. We quickly ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

