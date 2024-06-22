Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Diamond Princess

Embarkation was quick and cabin was ready when we boarded at 2pm. Most noticeable was the number of staff compared to last cruise a year ago. More staff everywhere, particularly roving to take drink orders etc. We did not need to use Ocean Now as whenever we thought about it, a roving waiter passed by to order from and reasonable quick delivery. The cocktail menu also improved as all I tried were ...