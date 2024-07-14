Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on Majestic Princess

The Majestic Princess ship is really big and beautiful. Staff is lacking in buffet on the 16th floor so you mostly have to serve yourself. So plan on self serve. The food everywhere is ok. Our obstructed balcony room is OK. The promenade deck very limited. You can only walk on each side but can not walk around. It is also very narrow. The staff is friendly but they need more to help in ...