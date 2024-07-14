Started off in Long Beach Terminal with a line of people waiting for hours in the hot sign. There were no porters or cruise representatives in sight. I’m disabled and was supposed to have a wheelchair and since we had paid in full and had our door devices with us. My wife went ahead of the masses and finally found a wheelchair and luggage porter and had me meet them in the middle of the line at ...
I'd give this cruise, overall, a 3 1/2 if I could - by comparison to our several cruises with Celebrity, there were a few things they did better, but overall we were more impressed with Celebrity.
Starting with what we consider the most important part of a cruise experience, the food and drink:
The MDR food was, for the most part, good but not *great*, and with just slightly less overall ...
The Majestic Princess ship is really big and beautiful. Staff is lacking in buffet on the 16th floor so you mostly have to serve yourself. So plan on self serve. The food everywhere is ok. Our obstructed balcony room is OK. The promenade deck very limited. You can only walk on each side but can not walk around.
It is also very narrow. The staff is friendly but they need more to help in ...
6th time on Princess and biggest ship so far. To many people for me although the space and flow was pretty good. Restaurants and shows handled it well except a few times, especially surf and turf night in the MDR. Food in the main MDR was so so, we choose the buffet more than not. Alfredo's which used to be complementary now has an upcharge $15 PP which means no free pizza onboard. We heard that ...
Love the princess cruise line. Been on Discovery three times, Emerald one time, and now Majestic, one time. Majestic was our least favorite.
CONS, No. 1: We like the games, so spent some time in the Princess Live theater. However, there are no tables or cup holders, yet they serve drinks. You must hold your drink or bottle of water, or place it on the floor. No. 2: the Hollywood Conservatory ...
Our first Princess cruise has left us with mixed feelings relative to Holland America. At 3450 guests, the Majestic Princess is the biggest ship on which we have traveled, by almost 800 people, and many areas are very crowded. The dining room food has been good but not as good as on Holland in our opinion. The Lido buffet food has been very good for breakfast and more extensive than Holland. ...
Go back in time on the Boomer Express!
We chose this ship for it's indoor pool and lack of children, but that's where the amenities stopped. We were nickel and dimed out of thousands more than we had planned due to feeling like we required the Premier Package to get priority seating and an all-inclusive worry free trip. I feel ripped off and will be fighting the charges. The WiFi and their ...
Cruised on the Majestic Princess to Alaska out of Seattle.
Ship was in good shape. The entertainment crew was enthusiastic, especially liked Sergio, who was terrific at gameshows and the best at Zumba. Nathan, an assistant cruise director was also very good.
Production shows were fantastic especially Encore and Fiera. Additional entertainment was a Singer who performed all Lionel Ritchie ...
We chose this boat as the 2024 "Treffen at Sea" program for the Porsche Club who had about 1/3 of the 2800 passengers. My husband is a member and enjoyed the program content but we do not have a lot of great things to report about the cruise experience otherwise.
Let's just say if you're a couple in their 60's who are physically active but not interested in buying jewelry, watches or spending ...
I purchased 3 adjoining balcony rooms and took my two adult sons, daughter-in-laws (DILs) and 4 grandkids (ages 2, 4, 7 and 12) for an inside passage, Dawes Glacier scenic cruising experience to celebrate my late husband. First off, the ship was beautiful, the food was amazing (not so with room service) and the staff went above and beyond. My 3) ISSUEs are: #1) I got help from a Princess Planning ...