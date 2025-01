" Premier seating at production shows - again no information on how to get this, sounded and read like it was something we did on our app to request this, but not the case, when going to a show there was no assistance or guidance, a few of us noticed some blue seat covers at the front so went down to investigate, not sure why they thought we would want to sit so close and not even in the center but at one end?Juice bar - never actually found this, not because I didn’t look, no dining or bar staff actually knew what I meant, even showing the website it was like they were not trained on it. ..." Read More