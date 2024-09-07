Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Emerald Princess

This is our first Princess Cruise but we do have 20+ cruises under our belts. I would say the average age of cruisers onboard this ship is 60-70. It was basically an all adult cruise and we enjoyed those demographics. We had a wonderful experience with the services provided by our cabin steward. He was by far the best cabin steward we have had in all of our cruises. He went above and beyond for us ...