Central Park, Manhattan
Photo Credit: onyourmark
"so called' Obstructed View Oceanview Cabin mid-ship port side
Photo Credit: onyourmark
In port in Cranbrook Newfoundland. Great shuttle service into the town.
Photo Credit: famous author
Photo Credit: Kteliza
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
1,909 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Needs improvement
"Premier seating at production shows - again no information on how to get this, sounded and read like it was something we did on our app to request this, but not the case, when going to a show there was no assistance or guidance, a few of us noticed some blue seat covers at the front so went down to investigate, not sure why they thought we would want to sit so close and not even in the center but at one end?Juice bar - never actually found this, not because I didn’t look, no dining or bar staff actually knew what I meant, even showing the website it was like they were not trained on it...."Read More
James.shearman avatar

James.shearman

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 1,911 Princess Emerald Princess Cruise Reviews

Underwhelming experience

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Emerald Princess

User Avatar
Bineeins
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This ship feels hopelessly outdated and failed to meet basic cruise standards. Despite staying in a mini suite which offered welcome extra space, the cabin lacked modern appeal and desperately needs updating. The biggest disappointment was the food quality. As a seasoned cruiser who's experienced multiple cruise lines, I was shocked by how subpar the dining experience was. The consistently ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Great trip with Panama Canal

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Emerald Princess

User Avatar
Adventures needed
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Emerald Princess a beautiful ship but is showing her age. She is a classic cruise ship and good medium size.. Staff was wonderful. Food was fine but many areas to improve. MDR menus are a bit boring and lacking favor. World market rarely change its menu but clean and well stocked. Specialty dining was very nice. The Crown Grill and Planks are good and great service. The ship was very clean. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Making me think of giving up my status for another

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Emerald Princess

User Avatar
housestuff
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It's getting bad in the MDR. The food is mostly the same every day and don't even think of ordering a steak from that menu unless you need a shoe repaired. The buffet is mediocre at best, nothing like in the past. They are slowly getting everyone to pay for food if you want anything that's edible. I was disappointed this year with Princess. The entertainment other than a few excellent ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Emerald Princess November Cruise

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Emerald Princess

User Avatar
rmarlins101
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from our family cruise on the incredible Emerald Princess. I had read many reviews before embarkation and was disappointed on what previous passengers had said, But I was pleasantly surprised to have experience a cruise without any problems or issues. We loved our 12 day cruise on The Emerald. She's updated and looks as beautiful as any other cruise I've taken with newer ships. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Panama Canal Bucket List Cruise

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Emerald Princess

User Avatar
paba2016
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This trip was to fulfill a bucket list trip. Always wanted to sail through the Panama Canal and this partial trip was just the answer for my wife and me. We've sailed with 4 different cruise lines and had 17 cruises between them. Room steward was excellent (we had a mini-suite). Typical compliant about the shower curtain, but otherwise the cabin was spotless and roomy. I've read the ship is ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Hit or Miss

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Emerald Princess

User Avatar
CGBCruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is our first Princess Cruise but we do have 20+ cruises under our belts. I would say the average age of cruisers onboard this ship is 60-70. It was basically an all adult cruise and we enjoyed those demographics. We had a wonderful experience with the services provided by our cabin steward. He was by far the best cabin steward we have had in all of our cruises. He went above and beyond for us ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Got lucky with the weather this time

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Emerald Princess

User Avatar
onyourmark
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are a couple in the early 70’s from Toronto. We did a similar repositioning cruise on the Crown Princess in 2017 and enjoyed it, so we decided to repeat it this year on the Emerald. The ship is mid-size with 3,000 passenger capacity, and it was sold out. There were only 7 children on board, probably since it is a 14-day cruise, a little too long to be missing school for most kids. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Dissapointed

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Emerald Princess

User Avatar
titles6391
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Ship absolutely needs an update. The only update on the boat was the carpeting. Don’t expect buffet to be Anywhere near other cruise lines, limited choices and food terrible. Don’t expect anything lactose free and when requested was given a firm “no”. Food in complimentary restaurants not good and never hot or warm.Servers were excellent and attentive. No foods or desserts for lactose free ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Great trip, leaves not turning yet. Nice towns

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Emerald Princess

User Avatar
Nursepal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Loverly ship. Crew was pleasant and professional- Most excursions were good. Has a nice library. Specialty Crown Grill was Loverly. Had pop restaurants but it was too chilly to eat on deck at night. Embarkment in Boston was poor with long lines. Flow seems off. Has new dining system. We went with no reservation and really did not have to wait very long. Cruise director was visible. Game ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Great itinerary!

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Emerald Princess

User Avatar
CruzMAK
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second cruise on the Emerald Princess this year. She is an older ship but is fairly well maintained, especially in the public areas. We chose this cruise because of the itinerary and the dates worked for all 6 of our traveling party. The cruise began in Quebec City and ended in Boston with mostly Canadian ports. We really enjoyed this beautiful part of Canada. This is a port ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Find an Emerald Princess Cruise from $529

Any Month
Other Princess Ship Cruise Reviews
Majestic Princess Cruise Reviews
Majestic Princess Cruise Reviews
Ruby Princess Cruise Reviews
Sun Princess Cruise Reviews
Crown Princess Cruise Reviews
Discovery Princess Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.