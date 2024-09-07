"Premier seating at production shows - again no information on how to get this, sounded and read like it was something we did on our app to request this, but not the case, when going to a show there was no assistance or guidance, a few of us noticed some blue seat covers at the front so went down to investigate, not sure why they thought we would want to sit so close and not even in the center but at one end?Juice bar - never actually found this, not because I didn’t look, no dining or bar staff actually knew what I meant, even showing the website it was like they were not trained on it...."Read More
This ship feels hopelessly outdated and failed to meet basic cruise standards. Despite staying in a mini suite which offered welcome extra space, the cabin lacked modern appeal and desperately needs updating.
The Emerald Princess a beautiful ship but is showing her age. She is a classic cruise ship and good medium size.. Staff was wonderful. Food was fine but many areas to improve. MDR menus are a bit boring and lacking favor. World market rarely change its menu but clean and well stocked. Specialty dining was very nice. The Crown Grill and Planks are good and great service. The ship was very clean. ...
It's getting bad in the MDR. The food is mostly the same every day and don't even think of ordering a steak from that menu unless you need a shoe repaired. The buffet is mediocre at best, nothing like in the past. They are slowly getting everyone to pay for food if you want anything that's edible.
Just returned from our family cruise on the incredible Emerald Princess. I had read many reviews before embarkation and was disappointed on what previous passengers had said, But I was pleasantly surprised to have experience a cruise without any problems or issues. We loved our 12 day cruise on The Emerald. She's updated and looks as beautiful as any other cruise I've taken with newer ships. The ...
This trip was to fulfill a bucket list trip. Always wanted to sail through the Panama Canal and this partial trip was just the answer for my wife and me. We've sailed with 4 different cruise lines and had 17 cruises between them. Room steward was excellent (we had a mini-suite). Typical compliant about the shower curtain, but otherwise the cabin was spotless and roomy. I've read the ship is ...
This is our first Princess Cruise but we do have 20+ cruises under our belts. I would say the average age of cruisers onboard this ship is 60-70. It was basically an all adult cruise and we enjoyed those demographics. We had a wonderful experience with the services provided by our cabin steward. He was by far the best cabin steward we have had in all of our cruises. He went above and beyond for us ...
We are a couple in the early 70’s from Toronto. We did a similar repositioning cruise on the Crown Princess in 2017 and enjoyed it, so we decided to repeat it this year on the Emerald. The ship is mid-size with 3,000 passenger capacity, and it was sold out. There were only 7 children on board, probably since it is a 14-day cruise, a little too long to be missing school for most kids.
Ship absolutely needs an update. The only update on the boat was the carpeting. Don’t expect buffet to be Anywhere near other cruise lines, limited choices and food terrible. Don’t expect anything lactose free and when requested was given a firm “no”. Food in complimentary restaurants not good and never hot or warm.Servers were excellent and attentive. No foods or desserts for lactose free ...
Loverly ship. Crew was pleasant and professional- Most excursions were good. Has a nice library. Specialty Crown Grill was Loverly. Had pop restaurants but it was too chilly to eat on deck at night. Embarkment in Boston was poor with long lines. Flow seems off. Has new dining system. We went with no reservation and really did not have to wait very long. Cruise director was visible. Game ...
This was our second cruise on the Emerald Princess this year. She is an older ship but is fairly well maintained, especially in the public areas. We chose this cruise because of the itinerary and the dates worked for all 6 of our traveling party. The cruise began in Quebec City and ended in Boston with mostly Canadian ports. We really enjoyed this beautiful part of Canada. This is a port ...