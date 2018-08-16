This was my first cruise with Oceania, but we have been on multiple cruises before (starting with Carnival long ago, also Azamara and Windstar). I greatly appreciated the ability to read reviews on this site, so I will try to give a very thorough review.
This cruise was outstanding, and we love Oceania now. We chose Oceania for the itinerary to Alaska (especially in and out from Seattle which ...
Oceania regulars organized this Alaska cruise for a party of 10. Our cabin was very nice and the best service on the ship was our room attendants.
The wait staff in the restaurants were either over-worked or just had an attitude. We usually asked several times for water, or another soft drink. We have cruised quite a bit, and notice that Ukrainian, Russian or Slavic men tend to have a chip ...
WE decided on this ship because we wanted something not too big and not too small. WE were 3 people cruising as they has the buy 2 get one child free. It was my mom and my 13 year old daughter.
We chose a veranda suite concierge level. At first we thought the cabin was small, but grew to love it. Amenities were fine, towels and linens fabulous, and the veranda perfect.
The crew was amazing! ...
Great Ship
The ship is great and the staff is fantastic. It is nice the water and specialty coffees are included. No photographer constantly taking pictures. Also no cocktail staff in the theater during the shows.
The rooms are very nice, larger than most other ships and the cabin attendants were unreal.
The company touts the "Finest Cuisine at Sea" and theirs ranks among the more ...
We've always wanted to go to Alaska and out of the blue, got an Oceania brochure in the mail. With a couple RC cruises under our belts (which were fine), we decided to try a smaller, more upscale cruise line. Mainly we were looking to avoid the crowds & lines of the big ships, and see if the food was as good as they brag about.
Both hopes were met. There were times walking around the ship ...
On March 21, 2012, I received the news that no person ever wants to hear . . .
"You have cancer!" Thus began my journey up through today toward recover from breast cancer. And what a journey it has been! In the past six years, I have endured more than ten operations and procedures relating to my breast cancer plus a total knee replacement of both knees!
Couple all that with my ...
First time on Oceania. Found the food to be the best I've had on non-luxury lines. Usually never eat dinner in the buffet, but they had much the same offerings as the dining room, so we found ourselves there more and more. It's a nice touch as you can try lots of things. It's pretty popular, so if you need a table for four or six, you may be hard pressed to get a table on arrival.
The ...
Our 4th cruise with OCEANIA. Both types of ships have advantages.
Marina and riviera have more specialty restaurants. Regatta is more familiar, but on waves a little bit less stable as the bigger ships.
Always very good service and fantastic food.
The ports of call more interesting than expected ( after having done similar cruise 10 years ago with Celebrity). Itinerary overall very ...
We chose this cruise because of our prior cruise to Tahiti on Marina. We wanted a smaller ship able to dock without tendering and able to navigate in to the Hubbard glacier. Alaska was on our bucket list. We also enjoy fine dining which Oceania is known for. We had a great trip. The excursions were all very good. However, you can book them cheaper yourself but we prefer to pay extra for the ...
Just finished a great family cruise on the Regatta. The service was outstanding, by the second day the staff we saw the most (bars and dinning rooms) knew our names. The food was as expected - top knotch. We ate in both of the specialty rest (Polo Grill & Toscana) the food was fabulous and the service very attentive. Other than that we normally ate in the Terrace Cafe ( breakfast & dinner) or ...