Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy.
Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
I had been watching cruise pricing for a Spring Break cruise out of Galveston or NOLA for sometime. When NCL added the 3rd and 4th free perk the price dropped a ton and I pulled the trigger on the Getaway cruise for my family of four. We had done this itinerary before out of NOLA on the Dawn and loved it. We convinced another family to join us so it was a group of 8 on this trip. We all ended ...
We were the last cruise before the COVID started. This was my 6th cruise (2nd on Norwegian). First I must say the cruise line did an exceptional job of keeping the ship clear & cruisers safe. (All public restroom doors open, servers at the buffet, no salt/pepper, cream/sugar on tables, etc.) The reason for this review - The Norwegian Getaway is the most poorly designed ship I have ever been on. ...
Embarkation in NOLA was fast. I estimate that we were onboard within 15 minutes from the time we got in line. They said our room would be ready around 1:30 pm and it was.
The Free Dining rooms food was not as good as it was 3 years ago on NCL Jewel or last year on the Dawn. Twice we looked at the MDR menu and decided to just eat at the buffet.
Great shows in the Getaway Theater, especially ...
The Getaway is a fantastic ship for 2300 people. The problem is they put 4000 on it...
In no particular order:
The HVAC system onboard seemed overwhelmed in the common areas and in the cabins it seemed they worked better or worse from day to day. The "atrium" (really just a large hole in the deck between 6 and 7) was the worst, but then again, it was always packed full of people. It was ...
I was a first time cruiser and was delegated by my group to research cruise lines, destinations, and deals. After countless weeks of research we voted on the Norwegian Cruise Line porting out of NOLA. We were very pleased with our rates, cabins and service we received from NCL before and during our cruise.
We contacted NCL to book a group cruise, we received 10 balcony cabins and 1 solo cabin. ...
Booked this cruse at the last minute because the price, $306.00 for an interior room. Ended up getting upgraded to a midship balcony through the Upgrade Andvantage program. Had read a lot of horror stories about embarking from NOLA but overall it wasn't too bad, the line was long but it moved at a steady rate. Disembarking went very smooth, found our luggage immediately. We spent a day and a half ...
My wife and I were celebrating our 20th anniversary so we decided we'd try NCL booking the Haven. Well worth it at the price point we got. Service was great...priority embarkation/debarkation was terrific! Made the whole thing worth it right there! The entertainment was great. We really enjoyed The Million Dollar Quartet, the actors were excellent. Burn the Floor was quite a show, too. We did pay ...
I booked this cruise for my husband’s 40th birthday. I chose this ship mainly for the family suite option in The Haven for our family of 5. After having traveled with other cruise lines, here’s my takeaway from our time on the Norwegian:
Cons:
Food and drinks well below average.
The Haven dining room was the exception and we are most of our meals there given that everywhere else we ate ...
We went mainly because we got a good deal. Free drink package etc. I read all the reviews before we went and a lot of them were not good. However I thought we should give it a try. We will never cruise Norwegian again. The food is subpar, They are terribly understaffed at every bar on the ship and the pool area is not big enough for 150 let alone the 3900 on ship. One of the main dining areas was ...