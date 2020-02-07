  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Disney New Orleans Cruise Reviews

Character interactions
Deck party and theming
Towel art
Funnel view
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
4 reviews

Filters

1-4 of 4 Disney New Orleans Cruise Reviews

Disney is taking really good care of the Wonder

Review for Disney Wonder to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
yowfflyer
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

The Disney Wonder is the last ship I sailed pre-pandemic in January 2020. Although the ship looked in decent shape then, DCL had the Wonder spend some time at a drydock during the pandemic and the room and common areas felt "refreshed" although nothing significant had changed. This near 25-year old ship, on the outside, looks better than some of the 5 years old ship from a major ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

First-time Disney cruisers - AMAZING!

Review for Disney Wonder to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Bdshoward
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My husband and I have been on cruises before (Carnival, Holland). Our kids had not cruised before. Had heard so much about Disney cruises. Wanted to try. Booked the cruise just 6 weeks before sailing. This is the first year Disney has sailed out of New Orleans and initially the cruises had filled up. Then I heard rooms had opened up, and the timing worked out for us, so we did it. Great ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

Not as Expected

Review for Disney Wonder to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Eeyore1955
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise to celebrate my granddaughter’s 10th birthday. Since she has enjoyed visiting Disney World in the past we felt this cruise would also be special & give her memories to treasure. I must say that the cruise staff was friendly & helpful. Staterooms were larger, clean & comfortable. Food was equivalent to other cruise lines. Activities were numerous but not truly family ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Inaugural New Orleans Cruise

Review for Disney Wonder to Bahamas

User Avatar
aerobabe70
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise far exceeded my expectations and any other cruise I have ever sailed on. We departed from the Port of New Orleans on the Inaugural sailing on February 7, 2020. Our party was 3 adults- 2 adults and our 21 yr. old daughter. This was our first Disney cruise, though I have been to Disney World 64 times, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. We had a deluxe family verandah. The cabin was ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Find a cruise

