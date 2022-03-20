  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Barbados Cruise Reviews

3.7
1274 reviews

1-10 of 1,274 Barbados Cruise Reviews

I liked it better than the other Viking Ocean Ships

Review for Viking Octantis to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Spaniel Lover
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My expectations for this ship turned out to be quite a bit off! All I knew when I first heard about this ship is that it is smaller and carried less passengers than Viking's other ocean ships. I interpreted that to mean that it was going to be a scaled-back version of their other ships... that it would be somehow inferior. But after a 10-day cruise on Viking Octantis, I'm here to tell you ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Nordic Junior Suite

Wonderful new ship with a very energetic crew

Review for Viking Octantis to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
60strave11er
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking Octantis is a new ship with a purpose: interactive fun for the guests. It's built to cruise in Arctic/Antarctic waters, but it size allows it to go to other waters, such as the US Great Lakes and cruise where much larger ships do not. For starters, as an 'expedition' ship, the Octantis has significant gear aboard that enables its guests to experience their ports up close and personally. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Nordic Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Outstanding!

Review for Viking Octantis to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
jebee38
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this expedition because of previous experiences with Viking River Cruises. The expedition was outstanding in all respects: service, accomodations, dining and landings on the zodiacs. The staff, in all areas, was attentive and accomodating. Kudos to all from the Captain and Department Heads to to the Wait Staff, Cabin Attendents, and expedition and landing crews. This expedition ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Caribbean Connections

Review for Viking Octantis to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
rklewisfam
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to experience the new expedition ship, Viking Octantis. We chose this trip as it had several stops in the Caribbean before heading to NYC. We had a wonderful trip and enjoyed all that Octantis had to offer. While the entertainment was fine, it was not the same as one would find on a larger ship. We knew this from the start so were not disappointed, but that's why I rated the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Nordic Balcony

Sea Excellence

Review for Viking Octantis to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Dmc53
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Through much online Viking cruise (positive) search reviews, the small size of the ship, adults only and Octantis being an expedition ship Viking met what we were looking for in a cruise without the party time atmosphere of most other lines. With that being said, we decided to give her a try and we are certainly glad that we did as we were NOT disappointed. As a matter-of-fact Viking exceeded our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Wish we had waited!

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
whitelawfam
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Like most cruisers, having had cruises cancelled over the past 2 years, my wife and I were eager to get back to our favourite holiday. We booked the cruise leaving from Barbados and visiting a Greneda, the ABC islands and St. Lucia (instead of Trinidad). After a long journey from Glasgow to Bridgetown via Heathrow, we were met with long queues and delays at the airport, which seemed not to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Still on the Fence regarding Cruising

Review for Britannia to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Simand15
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We chose this cruise as we love the Caribbean and it fit in to my work holidays. This was our first ever cruise so needless to say we were really excited about going. Not sure if we chose the wrong cruise (too many sea days in a row), if Covid had an impact or our expectations were just too high but I can honestly say we were underwhelmed. The port days and the organised excursions were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Fascinating islands and fun filled sea days aboard a sophisticated ship

Review for Britannia to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
relaxed cruisers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Since we came back I have already seen plenty of stinging reviews about mediocre food, expensive internet and cabins you can’t swing a cat in. Either these people should stick to their usual ‘premium’ cruise line (‘we normally cruise with x but decided to give P & O a try) or in fact they will never be satisfied whatever ship you put them on. I also think that some people chose this cruise without ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Okay but not great

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
UKWLDCruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My worst RC cruise was on the Grandeur, I know some people did millions of cruises on her from Baltimore but as an overseas traveller I just felt unwelcome starting from check in when they saw my British passport and asked if I was a visiting entertainer and finishing when no end of cruise excursions were offered. I deliberately booked a cruise from Barbados though and correctly assessed that ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Reasonable but had no dinner

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Akkers
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Biggest problem was that the windjammer was closed in the evening so we could not find anything to eat. We have restricted diets and did not go to restuarants to see a set menu. So each night we went to teh little cafe and had fruit and cookies. It might have been useful if they had given advance notice of WJ closure. In fcat the RCI app was showing WJ to be open in evenings - that was right upto ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Grand Suite - 2 Bedrooms

