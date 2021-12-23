  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Holland America Line Zuiderdam Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
999 reviews
32 Awards
zuiderdam balcony
zuiderdam
There is no way to download movies or any apps on TVs
.
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
999 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Great Service, older ship
"One item I wish I would have known is that even though the ship does not have self laundry, you can buy unlimited laundry services at a reasonable price.Even though you don't go on a cruise to watch TV the channel selection was limited...."Read More
Hooperk avatar

Hooperk

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 999 Holland America Line Zuiderdam Cruise Reviews

HAL not on their game!

Review for Zuiderdam to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Jgail
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We love to cruise! We chose this 14 day cruise with HAL because of the number of days at sea and the closer proximity to where we live. The ports of call were great--the Sea of Cortez, San Diego Santa Barbara, Victoria and Vancouver. I dislike writing negative reviews. We will always make the most of our cruises, and generally make our own fun. Here is what I wrote on the survey to HAL. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

3.75 stars Average - Good 2/27/2022 • 35-day Hawaii & Tahiti

Review for Zuiderdam to Hawaii

User Avatar
canaturelover55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Background: Nov 2021 we went on our second HAL1 week Mexican Rivera cruise on the Koningsdam from San Diego. Fun, high energy good cruise. Would repeat. In June 2015 we were on our first Holland America cruise on the Zuiderdam for 33 days: 29 ports, 13 countries from Barcelona to Rome. Inside cabin. We had a wonderful time with the ports, fellow cruisers, food, music etc. we would ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Extremely disappointed

Review for Zuiderdam to Hawaii

User Avatar
captain sarasota
10+ Cruises • Age 90s

I relied on HAL's reputation for excellent food and service and it's reputation for activities for adults and entertainment on previous very long cruises. This cruise was 35 days long, with many, many sea days. I was soon disillusioned. The food was almost always served lukewarm and , for example, never was the toast at breakfast in the dining room served even remotely warm. Frequently, ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Large Outside Stateroom (partial sea views)

Could be better.

Review for Zuiderdam to Hawaii

User Avatar
AnneFrank75
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Holland America Zuiderdam 27th February 2022 Reviews are tricky at the moment as the Covid story still affects everything and some criticisms are because of this but I have ignored all Covid excuses in the write up. The cruise was from San Diego to Hawaii then on to French Polynesia then San Diego; 35 days with about half at sea. Being met at airport; getting into hotel; transfer to ship; ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Great Service, older ship

Review for Zuiderdam to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Hooperk
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We recieved the best service ever on a cruise. Everyone gave 100%. The food and entertainment was great also. We also enjoyed the complimentary robes in each cabins. We had a slight issue with the heat in our cabin but that was rectified by moving us to another cabin. The shower faucets were different and a challenge to get the right temperature of water. There was continuing cleaning ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Food and entertainment were less than expected

Review for Zuiderdam to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
tonyrak1956
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my retirement cruise, 14 day Panama Canal full transit Fort Lauderdale to San Diego, my 4th cruise on Holland America and 9th overall. The crew were fantastic, constant cleaning going on, wait staff very friendly and attentive. Ship was in good shape, having retired from a engineering position, where I was involved with some equipment reviews I noticed a couple of items that needed ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Signature Superior Verandah Suite

Panama Canal- bucket list cruise

Review for Zuiderdam to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
0106
10+ Cruises

Wonderful cruise with full COVID protocols. The customer service was extraordinary. I believe there was one crew member for every passenger. The crew was so happy to have us on board, they went out of their way to meet our every need. Never waited in line or struggled to find a table in the Lido or a chair on the pool deck. Testing in the terminal prior to embarkation went smoothly. We ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Bring a jacket

Review for Zuiderdam to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
K Buta
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We packed for the Mexican west coast destinations. I even checked the weather in each port beforehand. What I didn't expect, nor was I advised by Holland America is their policy on the current Covid outbreak. They did not test daily (as did Viking 2 months beforehand), but did require the negative Covid 48 hour testing before boarding. Their idea was to keep public areas, hallways, ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Back at last but maybe too soon.

Review for Zuiderdam to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Callie28
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for convenience. Direct flights from Vancouver, British Columbia, been to all the ports so not worried if ship was denied docking, familiar with Holland America historical “no touch” buffet. It ticked our boxes including vaccination requirements. We enjoyed our cruise but there is definitely a difference in what a British Columbian thinks are safe Covid protocols and what was ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Signature Superior Verandah Suite

Not Handicapped Friendly

Review for Zuiderdam to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
dfw_atcs
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We took this holiday cruise with my elderly parents both of whom were using scooters while onboard. The crew was wonderful and can't say enough good things about our dinning room waiter and his assistant. We were disappointed in the lack of holiday festivities onboard during the cruise as there was 1 deck party during the entire cruise on New Years Eve but nothing on Christmas Eve. My biggest ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Traveled with disabled person

