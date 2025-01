" The HIA also adds Wi-Fi which though doesn’t permit streaming (this was a further premium upgrade you could pay for – I think it was around $80 each for the two weeks) was reliable and pretty good in terms of speed (though also be aware, it only covered one device each which was annoying if you needed to download stuff to either a tablet or laptop – a second device can be added with the aforementioned premium upgrade), two nights in specialty restaurants covered (number is dependent on the cruise length) and $200 towards shore excursions (again, depending on cruise length).We didn’t use it much, to be fair (which is indicative of all the good things on the boat), but it surprisingly had F1 coverage for the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying (and no doubt the race if we stayed on board another day), a useful ship location thing, decent news channels, a nice world music channel, couple of mini videos about each port, and a whole range of immediately stream-able movies (which we never got time to use – again, good sign! ..." Read More