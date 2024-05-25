Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Zuiderdam

The service was Excellent whether you were at the Pool, Buffet table, Bar or Casino, ETC. This was the best service I have ever had on a cruise. I have been on 17 cruises. Our room Steward was great as was room service. No extra charge as other cruise lines do. With that said here comes the dislikes. We arrived at the given time, after driving for two hours to get to the port in Boston. Instead ...