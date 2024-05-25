"The Lido Buffet was as crowded as ever, and it's just astonishing that we have to use the tongs for so many things - even after seeing a guy sneeze into his hand, and pick up the tongs.So one night I was seated at a table at the Seaview Bar, gave my card to a waiter, ordered two waters, and he disappeared - with my card...."Read More
K M T
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Filters
1-10 of 1,045 Holland America Line Zuiderdam Cruise Reviews
We had a large family group celebrating an 80th birthday. We chose HAL because it was good for the older people in our party and offers traditional cruising. We have been on HAL several times before. This cruise was a disappointment. The entertainment was poor, particularly in the main theater. The entertainers were all second/third rate. Dining was a disappointment in that there were few ...
We liked departing from and returning to Boston because we didn't have to fly and stay in a hotel. The average age was 88. The entertainment on sea days was making an origami frog , croteching a whale bookmark, and painting water color pictures of the ship. That may be great for the 80-year-olds but what about younger people? Terrible entertainment overall. The exceptions were the music trivia at ...
Despite the fact that Hurricane Milton was threatening our area in Florida, we have great neighbors who closed out shutters and had a great time on our first Holland America Cruise!
Zuiderdam was a lovely ship with public areas that appeared to have been somewhat recently renovated. The staterooms - in need of some updating - seemed a bit smaller than other ships we have been on, but were ...
B2B Cruise to Quebec Canada rt from Boston. Food, service and facilities were very good. Entertainment was marginal at best. House band were all agent hired musicians that did not know each other prior to cruise. Played the lamest out of date music unenthusiastically we couldn’t even listen and walked out twice. Movies and show Breton Unleashed was ok as well as a jazz trio which only played 45 ...
I loved the itinerary! Starting in Quebec City was perfect, got to spend an extra day there pre-cruise to explore this amazing city. Charlottetown was probably my least favorite port, although I was glad to finally visit PEI as I hadn’t been there before. Sydney & Halifax, NS were both a lot of fun. In St John, NB I did a really cool excursion to a maple sugar farm about an hour inland. It was ...
The service was Excellent whether you were at the Pool, Buffet table, Bar or Casino, ETC. This was the best service I have ever had on a cruise. I have been on 17 cruises. Our room Steward was great as was room service. No extra charge as other cruise lines do. With that said here comes the dislikes. We arrived at the given time, after driving for two hours to get to the port in Boston. Instead ...
The Zuiderdam is a lovely ship. The size was just right for us, easy to navigate and plenty of spaces to sit. Entertainment was as expected on a HAL ship. The comedian in the main theater was hysterical, and the Musical group "Breton Thunder" was spectacular and should not be missed. We spent some time in the casino which was very disappointing compared to other cruise casino experiences. The ...
The Voyage of the Vikings for 2024 was not only a Legendary Voyage, but also the 25th anniversary of Holland America Line's annual event. The Ryndam, of 1994 vintage, was the first Holland America ship to sail this Voyage in 1999. It has been a popular itinerary for both North Americans and Europeans escaping the heat in mid summer and experiencing the route the Vikings may have taken long ...
We just got home from a 21-day "Viking Passage" cruise on the Zuiderdam (29 June to 20 July 2024). The sailing traveled from Amsterdam to Norway, Iceland, Greenland, Canada (Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia), Maine and Boston. Everything was great. The crew was helpful, friendly and efficient. The food showcased numerous cuisines and was always flavorful. The ports and excursions ...
This was our 5th HAL voyage. We sailed (party of 2 adults) in a Veranda category VH. Here are our observations:
BOARDING - Amsterdam - HAL busses you to Ijmuiden, not far, but cruise "terminal" is very unimpressive. No signage, very confusing. Noticed Celebrity and Viking Ocean were docked right in Amsterdam.
CABIN - nice except for the filthy duvet which was a shock to see. (Photos ...