Greetings
Crew, food, and entertainment were exceptional except the Thunder band !!! Wife and I picked up that attendees were getting up in leaving the Thunder show !!! Loved the Dancers !!! Ports were nice except at an industrial port !!! Docking a cruise ship at an industrial port is sad due to the all the noise at the port !!! Unfortunately, the wife and I developed full blown , first ...
We were a group of 4 .Embark was a breeze we were on the ship within 20 minutes and allowed in our rooms immediately. Yay.
We ate at the buffet and wandered the ship. The safety drill was smooth and very easy. Not at all like the one I experienced in 2013.
We met our room stewards, who were very helpful. My room mate and I both carried cpaps so having only one outlet in our room was a ...
We absolutely love this ship. Launched in 1999, she has aged well. Volendam is a small ship by the standards of today but that is what we like: 1,400 + passengers that will not overwhelm the ports that she visits. She is small enough to pass under the bridge along the St Lawrence between Montreal and Quebec City. The food in the main dining room was outstanding, and the desserts: expect to ...
Very very old people. Meh live band.Food is good. Dining room is nutty. They take a very limited number of reservations, which means lengthy line ups on a first come first serve basis. Yes very long wait times for the dining room . Only one live band with limited talent. No DJ. Dance floor is maybe 9x9. Most on board had to be in the 80 to 90 range, not kidding at all. We have never seen so many ...
A great experience aboard the Volendam to places we had never been before. The crew was great; the Captain was awesome, giving us extra glimpses of places whenever he could; even announcing when a whale was spotted! Everyone was so friendly and helpful.
We loved the food. Such a nice variety and choice of dishes.
My only criticism would be that smoking is still allowed in the casino which ...
I was reunited with the Volendam 18 years after sailing on it when I was much younger. It still had that small ship feel and felt relatively new inside even though it seems to have been most recently refurbished in 2019. This was my 5th HAL cruise but I had not been on one in about 6 years (but I have cruised 5 times on other lines in between). I mostly picked the this cruise for the itinerary ...
This was our family's first cruise. We thought this one would be good as a first one to try. It wasn't too long - only 7 days. We stopped at a port every day except one, so we would have breaks if anyone was seasick. This was one of the most enjoyable vacations we've ever had. This cruise was expertly run. The crew were professional, experienced, and unfailingly nice. The ship was very clean and ...
This was our 7th cruise, but first with Holland America (HAL). Never again. This was the worst cruise we have ever taken. We had issues with every aspect of our cruise. This includes: The Casino, The Spa, Excursions, Guest Services and Dining. Over the first several days, I spent over 6 hours getting issues resolved including: overcharging our cabin account, not comping items we were promised, not ...
After 10 cruises with HA we were eager for #11. Unfortunately our cabin had a continuing awful sewerage smell that maintenance could not eliminate. We were offered the “only” available room as an option— Deck 1 interior at stern. We declined and kept our original room and stayed out as much as possible. At night we had the balcony door open a couple of inches for fresh air which made the smell ...
I booked our cruise of our 50th anniversary for a New England/Canada itinerary for a new experience. The ports were fine and scenic and the ship was clean and the people working on it were fine. My problem was I booked a vista suite with a jetted tub. I thought why not save some money and let them pick the room because I was guaranteed a vista suite. BIG mistake!!!! They assigned us a ...