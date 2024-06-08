Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Volendam

I was reunited with the Volendam 18 years after sailing on it when I was much younger. It still had that small ship feel and felt relatively new inside even though it seems to have been most recently refurbished in 2019. This was my 5th HAL cruise but I had not been on one in about 6 years (but I have cruised 5 times on other lines in between). I mostly picked the this cruise for the itinerary ...