Majestic Line Europe Cruise Reviews

Fingals Cave. Sadly, too much swell to get in.
Scotland
Seals
1-10 of 7 Majestic Line Europe Cruise Reviews

A delightful exploration of the Outer Hebrides

Review for Glen Shiel to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
uktog
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We embarked at Oban! International travel restrictions have taken our usual cruising options from us, but we were desperate to get onto the water. So we discovered The Majestic Line and were pleased we did. It was lovely not having a pre set itinerary but just trusting the judgement of our skipper Neil to choose our route and stops for the day. Typically we moved after breakfast and lunch and ...
Sail Date: June 2021

Hebrides adventure - Mull and its wild-life

Review for Glen Tarsan to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
carobradley
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We spent a week exploring the coast of Mull and nearby lochs. The trip included a half day tour of Mull in a min-bus with an excellent knowledgeable guide who managed to find us some sea eagles. The boat was small but comfortable. 6 en-suite cabins with 10 guests in all, catered for by 4 crew who could not have been more helpful or more fun. During the day we would be put ashore by tender to ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Hebredean delight

Review for Glen Shiel to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Tinto Turner
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

this trip was to celebrate a special birthday with friends. We chartered the boat for four days and three nights and sailed around Mull taking in Tobermory, Iona and Staffa. There were many highlights but one that stands out was taking the tender right into Fingal's cave in Staffa. we wee lucky with the weather but our Captain Neil knows the area like the back of his hand and chose moorings ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Hebridean Adventure

Review for Glen Shiel to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
a_thistlewoodatsky
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Celebrating a friends 70th Birthday - it was a private charter A Welcome Pack was received well before the trip with lots of information contained within it - a follow up call to ensure we had received it and did we have any questions There was an allocated meeting point which served refreshments prior to us embarking - our luggage was transferred to our cabins on board On board we ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Small boat cruising at its best.

Review for Glen Shiel to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
FionaElsaDent
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is my fifth trip with The Majestic Line and it was even better than ever. The Glen Shiel is the newest boat in their fleet and is designed with comfort and practicality in mind. Nothing is left to chance (apart from the weather, but hey it’s Scotland! ) with meticulous service from booking through to disembarkation. The crew are professional, efficient and friendly. Fellow passengers ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Nice boat but poor service

Review for Glen Massan to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
MaggyB
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I had a lovely time with the other 8 passengers. The bed was very comfortable. Mooring in the locks made for a comfortable sleep. The food was fine but extremely limited. If smoked kippers were not to your liking you'd be waiting till lunch for anything to eat. There were no food choices aside from what was put in front of you. If you like a drink, now is the time to change your habits. Is a ...
Sail Date: April 2018

A Wonderful Experience

Review for Glen Massan to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
GRANELMO
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

The Majestic Line has three vessels that sail on the west coast of Scotland. We discovered the cruise on the internet and with a little apprehension we booked a six night cruise leaving from Oban, Scotland, to the Isle of Skye. We (five of us in our family) were very pleasantly surprised. The scenery was gorgeous, the portages (we anchor and tender in) were awesome, the crew was extremely ...
Sail Date: July 2016

