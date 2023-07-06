Launched in 2019, the 85ft steel-hulled Glen Shiel was constructed at the Ardmaleish Boatbuilding Co. on Bute, where sister vessel Glen Etive was also built. The company's first two ships, Glen Massan and Glen Tarsan, are both converted fishing boats.

Fitted out to resemble a gentleman's motor yacht from the 1930s, Glen Shiel is finished in traditional wood and brass. There are seven cabins -- six on the lower deck and one on the main deck -- which can be configured as twins or doubles and the number of people accommodated on any sailing is usually a maximum of 12. All cabins have a bathroom with a shower, washbasin, toilet, hair dryer and luxury locally-made toiletries. Two cabins are always reserved for solo travellers at no additional supplement.

The dining saloon is located at the rear of the vessel and passengers dine communal-style at one long table for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Menus showcase Scottish produce, including fish, shellfish, lamb, beef, venison, local cheeses and preserves, and wine is included with dinner. Complimentary teas, coffees, soft drinks, fruit and snacks are available throughout the day.

Other public areas include a lounge bar with an outdoor viewing deck and the upper deck has an observation platform and sun deck with loungers. Wi-Fi is available.

Glen Shiel will sail on a range of itineraries including Majestic Line's new route along the north west coast of Scotland plus a 10-night sailing created especially for Glen Shiel. The North West Coast Wilderness Cruise extends up to the coastline of Wester Ross and takes in the gardens of Loch Ewe and the chance to explore Loch Torridon.