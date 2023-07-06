  • Write a Review
Glen Shiel Review

Glen Shiel is the fourth vessel -- and second new-build -- to join the Scottish small-ship cruising company Majestic Line. The 12-passenger vessel was specifically built to reach outlying destinations and is equipped with twin engines and stabilisers to make journeys to the Outer Hebrides, or Western Isles, faster and more comfortable.

Launched in 2019, the 85ft steel-hulled Glen Shiel was constructed at the Ardmaleish Boatbuilding Co. on Bute, where sister vessel Glen Etive was also built. The company's first two ships, Glen Massan and Glen Tarsan, are both converted fishing boats.

Fitted out to resemble a gentleman's motor yacht from the 1930s, Glen Shiel is finished in traditional wood and brass. There are seven cabins -- six on the lower deck and one on the main deck -- which can be configured as twins or doubles and the number of people accommodated on any sailing is usually a maximum of 12.  All cabins have a bathroom with a shower, washbasin, toilet, hair dryer and luxury locally-made toiletries. Two cabins are always reserved for solo travellers at no additional supplement.

The dining saloon is located at the rear of the vessel and passengers dine communal-style at one long table for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Menus showcase Scottish produce, including fish, shellfish, lamb, beef, venison, local cheeses and preserves, and wine is included with dinner. Complimentary teas, coffees, soft drinks, fruit and snacks are available throughout the day.

Other public areas include a lounge bar with an outdoor viewing deck and the upper deck has an observation platform and sun deck with loungers. Wi-Fi is available.

Glen Shiel will sail on a range of itineraries including Majestic Line's new route along the north west coast of Scotland plus a 10-night sailing created especially for Glen Shiel. The North West Coast Wilderness Cruise extends up to the coastline of Wester Ross and takes in the gardens of Loch Ewe and the chance to explore Loch Torridon.

About

Passengers: 12
Crew: 4
Passenger to Crew: 3:1
Launched: 2019

Glen Shiel Cruiser Reviews

A delightful exploration of the Outer Hebrides

We even picked up the mussels for one nights dinner at the mussel farm in Mull and were eating them two hours later.We had canapés before dinner, two expertly prepared courses and always a cheese board of Scottish cheeses with different cheeses every night.Read More
uktog

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Small boat cruising at its best.

The Glen Shiel is the newest boat in their fleet and is designed with comfort and practicality in mind. Nothing is left to chance (apart from the weather, but hey it’s Scotland!Read More
FionaElsaDent

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Hebredean delight

the cabins were well furnished and clean ( the Glen Sheil is the newest in the Majestic fleet) and the food was excellent.Read More
Tinto Turner

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Hebridean Adventure

They take note of any dietary requirements Cabins - good colour scheme, excellent linen, good sized comfortable double bed, local toiletries, good sized wardrobe, soft good sized towels Some things to be aware of - You cannot do anything about the weather When you go on shore you travel on a small tender - the crew members who accompany you will look after you If you are not on a private charter then you should be prepared to socialise with new people This trip was on my “bucket list” and it exceeded all my expectations it was wonderful.We had good weather so we have been able to share not only great memories but some wonderful sunsets.Read More
a_thistlewoodatsky

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

