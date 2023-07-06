In 2010 the Majestic Line began operations from Oban (a port town in Argyll, Western Scotland, known as a gateway to the Hebridean islands), and the sailing season now lasts from early April to late October. Glen Massan offers three- and six-night sailings to the Inner Hebrides, Isles of the Clyde and Argyll.

This boat is about as far from a glitzy cruise ship as it's possible to get. It has a low-key charm all of its own and exudes a rustic, reclusive ambiance. Many of the passengers have previously sailed on Star Clippers' vessels, joined expedition-style sailings to remote destinations in Alaska, or have owned a yacht, and the intimate low numbers onboard create the feeling of a very exclusive sailors' club.

Nautical touches are everywhere on this wood-clad former fishing boat -- from its navy and white exterior to the sepia prints of legendary racing yachts and brass clocks that decorate the decks. Even the ship's vernacular has more to do with yachting than cruising -- the captain is referred to as the 'Skipper', the toilets are referred to as 'heads', and the bridge is the 'wheelhouse'. The nostalgia for all things seamanlike even extends to the power supply -- the engine is the original 1975-vintage Kelvin four-stroke, eight-cylinder power plant, whose brass is polished daily by the young, enthusiastic ship's engineer.

The personable (mainly Scottish) crew comprises the skipper, engineer, bosun and chef, and all are referred to by their Christian names, adding to the informal atmosphere onboard. They all work incredibly hard and have a 'can do' attitude, meaning that they all muck in when required to ensure guests have everything they need to enjoy their adventure in comfort. They are also a great source of local insight and can advise on attractions guests might visit when exploring off-ship, as well as having good knowledge of the scenic highlights through which Glen Massan sails. It's little wonder that the most common comment in the Visitors' Book is, "I'll be back". Indeed the Majestic Line boasts an incredibly high level of repeat guests, with many on their 8th or 9th cruise.

With such a laid-back ambiance, life on board assumes a tranquil, relaxed pace, one that revels in its detachment from everyday life. There's no Wi-Fi on the ship, and when a signal is occasionally available in the passing small towns and villages, it's rarely 4G. The only thing tempering the off grid feeling is the flat-screen TV displaying geo-positioning information.

Guests join the Glen Massan in Oban via the boat's tender, and are welcomed aboard with a glass of Prosecco. All cruises board at 4 p.m. and arrangements are made with local venues for any early arrivals to leave their luggage or relax with a tea or coffee, before collection by the crew. Once onboard, the skipper gives a safety briefing and points out some of the operational constraints. Glen Massan is always at anchor overnight and the generators are switched off around 10.30 p.m. to allow for a peaceful night's sleep before they restart at 7.30 a.m. (providing a rather gentle wake-up call). Lighting and refrigeration are maintained by an array of batteries. With the complete silence at night and the boat gently rocking at anchor, a superb night's sleep is usually ensured.

The cruising speed is 8.2 knots, the draft is 10ft and there are no stabilizers. The ship's sturdy tender is towed behind the boat during sea-passages.

The epicentre of life is the comfortable saloon -- a bar-cum-lounge-cum-dining room. There's blue velour seating along one side, two brown leather tub chairs and an armchair in the corner. A toilet is close-by, and French doors lead out onto the open deck that encircles the boat -- 30 times around equals a mile. Tea, coffee and soft drinks are freely available at any time and a selection of house wines are included at dinner. Prices for alcoholic drinks are low and the measures are high -- a 35ml pour of the delightful Jura single malt is £4.40, while a similar measure of the company's specially-distilled "Bilgewater Gin" (tastes better than it sounds!) is just £2.50. There's also a good selection of Loch Fyne artisan ales brewed in Inveraray. A cabin tab is run for the purchase of drinks from the bar, which is settled at the end of the cruise with cash or by credit card.

There is a no smoking policy throughout the interior of the boat but it is permitted on the aft deck, with guests asked to show consideration to non-smokers.

Glen Massan's slightly newer sister, Glen Tarsan (which joined the fleet in 2007), enjoyed a phenomenal showcase when it was chosen as one of the four types of cruises featured in the Channel 5 series 'Cruising with Jane McDonald'. The result of the broadcast has been immense -- within the first ten minutes of the programme being aired the company's website crashed with the level of traffic. The 'Jane McDonald' effect has ensured bookings for all Majestic Line's vessels are at an all-time high. In addition to the selection of cruising routes available, Majestic Line also offers its ships for private charter by individuals. In 2018, approximately 50 per cent of the sailings have been sold as sole charters.

One unusual quirk of Majestic Line cruises is that they don't operate on a fixed itinerary. Rather, the stop-overs and anchorages along each route are chosen by the skipper according to the winds, tides and weather conditions of the day. The skipper will also consult the guests onboard, if there's a choice of suitable anchorages -- so, in some cases, you may get to set your own itinerary!

For passengers who prefer their cruises to be experiential rather than predictable, and sociable rather than carousal, the eclectic and chaste Glen Massan is beyond compare. As one passenger succinctly put it, "It's cruising Jim, but not as we know it."