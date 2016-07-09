Review for Glen Massan to Europe - British Isles & Western

I had a lovely time with the other 8 passengers. The bed was very comfortable. Mooring in the locks made for a comfortable sleep. The food was fine but extremely limited. If smoked kippers were not to your liking you'd be waiting till lunch for anything to eat. There were no food choices aside from what was put in front of you. If you like a drink, now is the time to change your habits. Is a ...