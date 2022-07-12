Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ambience

We recently had a holiday cancelled and were left wondering what to do to replace it. We saw the advert for a round the UK cruise with Ambassador Cruises on Ambiance and decided to book it at the very last minute despite reading some very negative reviews about the ship. We figured that even if it was as bad as some of the reviews said, then at least we would be off the ship in a different port ...