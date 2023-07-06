In truth, most of Avalon's suites combine the sleeping and living area in one room, but they are indeed larger than the average river ship cabin. And it really does feel much bigger because the limited space is not compromised by a balcony. Instead, the lovely views and fresh air are enabled by wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling, slide-open windows.

But Avalon's main claim to fame is its river-facing beds, which is what truly sets it apart from the rest. Rather than looking at a wall, passengers can watch the passing scenery from under the covers. This small but significant difference can have a huge impact if you like to sleep in or relax in the comfort of your own room. It's enough of a reason to book the ship.

The overall decor is contemporary and elegant, much like a modern four- or five-star hotel. The onboard experience includes dining from a nightly menu, club and main lounges with indoor and outdoor seating, a bar, fitness room and beauty salon. Ideal for summer sailing, the Sun Deck has a whirlpool and a barbecue for alfresco lunches.

Fares include WiFi, beer, wine and soda/soft drinks at onboard dinners, 24-hour tea and coffee, sparkling wine at breakfast and most shore excursions. Additional tours can be purchased separately; these are often more special experiences, such as a visit to the Palace of Versailles. Avalon offers an option to book flights with your cruise, but "cruise only" options are also available for passengers who want to make their own travel arrangements.

Based in France, Avalon Tapestry II attracts travellers who share a fondness for French food, wine, culture and history. Paris, as the embarkation and disembarkation port for its Seine River cruises, adds a touch of glamour to the experience, but there's a casual vibe on the ship. The Normandy sailings appeal to people with an interest in World War II, sometimes including returning veterans or their families who want to see the famous landing beaches; however, the itinerary is varied enough to suit a wide range of tastes.