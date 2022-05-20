Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Alaska

This cruise was my fourth Hurtigruten experience, the first two having been the traditional Hurtigruten round trip between Bergen and Kirkenes (near the Soviet border) and back. The third was a one-way coastal voyage to Kirkenes in the 1990s followed by a side visit to the Sami people in northern Finland. My wife and I had been attracted to another fjord-type holiday for some time and selected the ...